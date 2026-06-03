The rankings are compiled using data from the World University Rankings and are built on a globally recognised methodology widely used by students, academics, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

Nigeria’s higher education landscape continues to evolve, according to the latest Times Higher Education (THE) University Rankings 2026, which benchmark the country’s top-performing institutions.

This year’s rankings cover the 24 Nigerian universities that placed highest nationally, offering a clearer picture of performance shifts, competitiveness, and institutional progress across the sector.

The rankings are compiled using data from the World University Rankings and are built on a globally recognised methodology widely used by students, academics, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

Institutions are assessed across five key performance pillars: teaching (learning environment), research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

These are further broken down into 18 performance indicators that collectively measure academic strength and institutional impact.

The results provide a structured comparison of institutional performance, highlighting how universities are adapting to global standards while competing for stronger positions.

Overall, we sample top 10 best universities for the 2026 rankings to reflect a sector that remains competitive, data-driven, and increasingly integrated into global academic benchmarks.

10. University of Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is a federal university located in Enugu State, Nigeria. It was founded in 1955 by Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first President, and officially opened in 1960. UNN is widely regarded as one of the country’s leading higher education institutions with a strong academic and historical legacy.

The university operates four campuses: Nsukka (main campus), Enugu Campus (UNEC), the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) in Ituku-Ozalla, and the Aba Campus (UNAC). It also includes a UNN Business School. The institution offers 82 undergraduate programmes and 211 postgraduate programmes across 15 faculties and more than 102 academic departments.

UNN has a student population of about 45,307, with a gender ratio of 54% male and 46% female. International students make up roughly 1%, while the student-to-staff ratio is 11.1. In recent rankings, UNN dropped from 7th place in 2024 to 10th position in 2026 but remains one of Nigeria’s most respected universities.

9. University of Jos

The University of Jos is a federal university located in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. It was originally established in 1971 as a satellite campus of the University of Ibadan before becoming an independent institution in 1975.

The university currently serves over 37,000 students and offers both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across seven schools and 12 faculties, all situated on a single campus. UNIJOS has a student population made up of approximately 53% male and 47% female students. It records a student-to-staff ratio of 23.6, while international students make up about 0% of the population.

In recent rankings, the University of Jos entered the top 10 institutions, having not featured in the top 10 in 2024, marking a significant improvement in its academic standing and visibility.

8. University of Ilorin

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is a federal university located in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, Nigeria. Established in 1975, it has grown into one of the country’s most respected and stable higher education institutions, known for academic consistency and strong graduate output.

The university has a total student population of about 48,498, with an equal gender distribution of 50% female and 50% male students. International students make up around 0% of the student body, while the student-to-staff ratio stands at 34.3.

In recent rankings, the University of Ilorin dropped from 6th position in 2024 to 8th place, reflecting increased competition among leading Nigerian universities.

7. Federal University of Technology, Minna

The Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) is a federal university located in Minna, Niger State, Nigeria. It was established in 1983 and is one of Nigeria’s three federal universities of technology, with a strong focus on science, engineering, and technological education.

The university operates from two main locations: the original Bosco site and the larger Gidan Kwano campus, which serves as its primary academic hub. The institution has a student population of about 26,887, with a gender distribution of 78% male and 22% female students. International students make up approximately 0% of the student body, while the student-to-staff ratio stands at 23.7.

In recent rankings, the Federal University of Technology, Minna entered the top 10 in 2026, marking a significant milestone in its academic progress and national recognition.

6. Ahmadu Bello University

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), located in Zaria, Kaduna State, is one of Nigeria’s most historic and influential higher education institutions. Established in 1962 as the University of Northern Nigeria, it began with just four faculties and 426 students before being renamed in honour of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the first Premier of Northern Nigeria and its founding figure.

Today, ABU has grown into one of the largest universities in sub-Saharan Africa, occupying an expansive 7,000-hectare campus that supports a wide range of academic, research, and community development activities. The university offers programmes across diverse fields and remains a key centre for advanced learning in Nigeria.

It has a total student population of about 46,669, with a gender distribution of 63% male and 37% female students. International students account for roughly 0% of enrolment, while the student-to-staff ratio stands at 16.5. It enters the top 10 rankings in 2026, when compared to 2024 list.

5. Landmark University

Landmark University is a private Christian institution located in Kwara State, western Nigeria. It was established in 2011 by the Living Faith Church Worldwide as part of its vision to promote academic excellence, innovation, and values-based education.

The university is organised into four main colleges: the College of Agricultural Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Pure and Applied Sciences, and the College of Business and Social Sciences.

Landmark University has a total student population of about 3,426, with a gender distribution of 67% male and 33% female students. International students make up around 1% of the student body, while the student-to-staff ratio stands at 13.

In recent rankings, Landmark University entered the top 10 for the first time in 2026, marking a notable improvement from its position in 2024

4. Covenant University

Covenant University is a private Pentecostal Christian institution located in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. It began operations in 2002 and has since become one of the most prominent private universities in Africa, built on a mission-driven foundation rooted in Christian values and leadership development.

It operates four colleges: the College of Business and Social Sciences, College of Leadership and Development Studies, College of Engineering, and College of Science and Technology, offering programmes that combine academic rigour with practical and entrepreneurial skills.

Covenant University has a total student population of about 9,690, with a gender distribution of 61% male and 39% female students. The student-to-staff ratio stands at 22.2. In recent rankings, the university moved from 1st position in 2024 to 4th place in 2026

3. Bayero University

Bayero University, Kano (BUK) is a federal university located in Kano, the capital of Kano State in northern Nigeria. The city is the second largest in the country after Lagos and serves as a major cultural and economic centre. The institution was originally established as Bayero University College before being upgraded to full university status in 1975, making it one of the key early higher education institutions in northern Nigeria.

BUK has developed into a comprehensive university with academic strengths across multiple disciplines. It is structured into several faculties and includes specialised colleges such as the College of Health Sciences and the College of Natural and Pharmaceutical Sciences, supporting both medical and science-based education.

The university has a total student population of about 29,362, with a gender distribution of 56% male and 44% female students, and the student-to-staff ratio stands at 16.9.

In recent rankings, Bayero University entered the top 10 for the first time since 2024

2. University of Lagos

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is a public research university located in Lagos State, Nigeria. Established in 1962, it ranks among the country’s most prominent tertiary institutions and remains a key driver of academic research and talent development in West Africa’s commercial capital.

The university operates a multi-campus system comprising two main sites in Yaba and a College of Medicine located in Idi-Araba, Surulere. UNILAG has a total student population of approximately 36,484. The gender distribution is relatively balanced at 51% female and 49% male. In recent rankings, the institution advanced from 4th position in 2024 to 2nd place in 2026

1. University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan (UI) is a public research university located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. Founded in 1932, it is the country’s oldest university, originally operating as an affiliate college of the University of London before becoming fully independent in 1962. The university offers diverse academic programmes across 16 faculties. Its Postgraduate School is recognised as the largest in Africa.

UI has a student population of about 36,851, with a 50/50 proportion of male and female with a balanced academic structure of undergraduate and postgraduate students. The student-to-staff ratio stands at 17.6, while international students make up around 0% of enrolment.

In recent rankings, the University of Ibadan rose from 2nd place in 2024 to 1st position in 2026, reaffirming its status as Nigeria’s top university.