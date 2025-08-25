The Federal Government has unveiled a new digital portal to ease teachers’ registration, certification, and professional development as part of ongoing reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s education sector.

Speaking at the unveiling of the platform and the Strategic Vision for Nigerian Teachers in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the move was aimed at repositioning education.

Alausa explained that the portal, developed by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), would serve as a comprehensive platform to facilitate seamless registration, licencing and renewal of teachers nationwide.

“It will also enable examination scheduling, professional development tracking as well as serve as a national database for teachers performance and career progression.”

Teacher reforms

The minister said the reforms extended beyond technology to the rollout of a strategic vision for teachers anchored on professionalisation, digitalisation, accountability, equity, and global alignment.

According to him, the government will also introduce a mandatory Teacher Ethics and Criminal Record Verification Framework to ensure ethical standards and safety in classrooms.

“This is not punitive; it is protective. It is about safeguarding our children and upholding the moral integrity of our classrooms,” Alausa stated.

Private school owners will also be required to verify the TRCN registration and ethical clearance of their teachers, with the portal integrating a secure verification system.

TRCN Registrar, Dr. Ronke Soyombo, said the portal was part of her 100-day action plan to digitise the council’s operations and improve efficiency.

“With this portal, teachers across Nigeria can conveniently register, access their results, and print their certificates from the comfort of their homes without visiting state offices,” she said.

Soyombo also disclosed that the TRCN had streamlined its Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) from 23 subjects to five core areas foundational mathematics, literacy, digital literacy, safeguarding, and pedagogy.

She also announced plans to introduce an AI-powered lesson plan generator by October to provide contextualised instructional materials for teachers.

According to her, the initiative would lead to 50% increase in TRCN certified teachers, improve child protection and lead to global benchmark.

More details

Dr. Patrick Adeleye, CEO of TeckPlus Digital Solutions, which built the platform, said the project began 20 months ago to solve longstanding challenges in teacher data management.

“Before now, we did not have accurate figures on the number of teachers in Nigeria, how many were certified, or even qualified to be in the classroom. This affected the overall learning outcome.”

He explained that the new portal would drastically reduce bottlenecks that previously delayed teachers’ access to certification and licensing while providing reliable national data under the Education Management Information System (EMIS) agenda.

The British Council’s Director of Programmes, Chikodi Onyemerela, described the teachers’ digital platform as a significant milestone in transforming Nigeria’s education system.

Ian Attfield, Senior Education Adviser at the British High Commission, added that the system would strengthen data management and improve teacher motivation.

Mohammed Isa, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, emphasised the need for inclusivity, urging that the portal integrate accessibility tools such as screen readers, sign language support, and digital braille in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.