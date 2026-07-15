NELFUND disburses N188.1 million to three institutions, covering 982 students

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has disbursed a combined N188.1 million to three federal institutions for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has disbursed a combined N188.1 million to three federal institutions for the 2025/2026 academic session.

NELFUND announced the disbursements in separate posts on its verified X account on Wednesday, with all three schools confirming receipt of the funds.

The fresh disbursements covered the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Rivers State, the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology in Zaria, Kaduna State, and the Federal College of Agriculture in Akure, Ondo State.

What NELFUND is saying

The fund disclosed the following disbursements for the 2025/2026 academic session:

N96,180,000 to the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, Ondo State, covering 446 students across five batches.

N85,119,595 to the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Rivers State, covering 395 students across three batches.

N6,851,050 to the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State, covering 141 students across three tranches.

The three disbursements bring the total number of students covered across the institutions to 982.

More insights

All beneficiary institutions have also confirmed receiving the disbursements.

FUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Prince Ch. Mmom confirmed receipt of all three disbursement batches totalling N85,119,595, broken down as N25,915,398 for 118 students in the first batch, N30,404,462 for 142 students in the second, and N28,799,735 for 135 students in the third.

“We deeply appreciate the commitment of NELFUND towards enhancing access to higher education and supporting Nigerian students through this laudable initiative. The intervention has significantly assisted our students and strengthened their academic pursuits,” he said.

NILEST Director General and CEO Dr. Auwal Mustapha Imam confirmed receipt of the fifth, sixth, and seventh tranches totalling N6,851,050, disbursed across three dates between March and April 2026.

“We sincerely appreciate and commend your exceptional contribution and outstanding performance demonstrated by granting this loan to our teeming community especially in this trying time of economic challenges,” he said.

He added that students who benefited were issued with receipts to ensure accountability, transparency, and documentation, and that the funds were received directly into the institute’s CBN Treasury Single Account.

Federal College of Agriculture, Akure Acting Provost Dr. Rasheed Folorunso confirmed receipt of all five verified batches for the 2025/2026 session, covering 446 students across amounts ranging from N4,446,000 to N27,704,500 per batch.

“We write to express our sincere gratitude for the beautiful work you are doing at NELFUND. Please keep up the good job,” he said.

What you should know

Wednesday’s disbursements are the latest in a series of payments NELFUND has been rolling out to institutions across Nigeria under the Federal Government’s student loan scheme, which provides interest-free loans to cover tuition fees for students in accredited tertiary institutions.

Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that NELFUND has disbursed a total of N1.5 billion to three tertiary institutions to support student beneficiaries for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The beneficiary institutions are Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in Ekiti State, Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology in Ogun State, and the Edo State College of Nursing Sciences in Benin City, Edo State.