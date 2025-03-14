The Jigawa State Government has allocated N90 billion for social welfare programmes in the 2025 fiscal year as part of its commitment to enhancing the well-being of its citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was disclosed by Governor Umar Namadi during the signing of the 2025-2027 Multi-Year Work Plan between the state government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday in Dutse.

According to Governor Namadi, the allocated amount represents 16% of the capital investment in the 2025 approved budget and is aimed at facilitating the implementation of critical social welfare initiatives, including women protection, water and sanitation, healthcare, and education programmes.

Governor Namadi emphasized the productive collaboration between Jigawa State and UNICEF, noting that the partnership has significantly contributed to the protection, survival, and development of children and women in the state. He highlighted UNICEF’s longstanding role as a key development partner since Jigawa’s creation in 1991.

“The collaboration between UNICEF and some of our Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) resulted in the three-year rolling plan. This testifies to the strong and dynamic partnership between UNICEF and the Jigawa State Government,” Namadi stated.

He further commended UNICEF for consistently supporting the state’s development efforts, leveraging both its own budgetary resources and funds mobilized from other development partners.

“Over the years, these efforts have continued to yield positive and lasting impacts across various spheres of economic, social, and human development in Jigawa State,” he added.

Commitment to Effective Implementation

Governor Namadi acknowledged the steady progress made by the state despite various challenges, as evidenced by recent National Demographic and Health Survey results. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the three-year work plan and directed all relevant MDAs to ensure its effective execution.

He tasked the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning with coordinating a bi-annual joint implementation report to track progress and assess challenges, ensuring full implementation of the plan.

“This measure will enable the government and its partners to assess performances and adopt proactive measures to address potential challenges,” the governor said.

UNICEF Calls for Sustainable Funding

Rahama Mohammed-Farah, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Kano, described the work plan as a testament to the strong partnership between Jigawa State and UNICEF, which has been further strengthened under the current administration.

“The signing of this work plan formalizes yet again our partnership that holds immense promise for the children and families of Jigawa State,” he noted.

Mohammed-Farah emphasized that while the work plan envisions ambitious targets, achieving these objectives requires robust resource mobilization. He acknowledged the current realities of dwindling global donor funding and underscored the importance of the Jigawa State Government’s contributions.

“UNICEF recognizes the challenges posed by decreasing donor funding globally, which makes the state government’s financial commitment even more critical. There is a need to explore innovative and sustainable financing mechanisms to ensure the continuity and scalability of these vital programmes,” he said.

He further urged the government to increase budgetary allocations for health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), child protection, and social protection initiatives.

Mohammed-Farah added that by prioritizing investments in these sectors, the state can build resilient systems that are less dependent on external funding and more responsive to the needs of its people.