The All-Share Index concluded the trading day on Friday, 4th April 2025, in the red, dipping by 13.37 points to settle at 105,511.89.

This marks a slight decrease of 0.01% from the previous week’s closing figure of 105,525.26 points, coinciding with a decline in trading volume.

Trading volume fell from 397 million shares reported the prior day to 348 million shares, reflecting a notable decrease of 12.33%.

Meanwhile, market capitalization remained robust at N66.14 trillion, holding above the N66 trillion threshold.

On the gainers’ table, LIVESTOCK and LEARNAFRICA emerged as frontrunners, each surging by an impressive 10.00%.

In contrast, MANSARD and LASACO experienced significant declines, both dropping by 10.00% and leading the losers’ table.

Notably, UBA and UCAP dominated trading volume, exchanging the highest number of shares for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 105,511.89 points

Previous ASI: 105,525.26 points

Day Change: -0.01%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.51%

Volume Traded: 348.1 million shares

Market Cap: N66.1 trillion

Top 5 gainers:

LIVESTOCK: up 10.00% to N7.92

LEARNAFRICA: up 10.00% to N3.30

VFDGROUP: up 9.83% to N57.00

UNIONDICON: up 9.43% to N5.80

NGXGROUP: up 8.17% to N32.45

Top 5 losers:

MANSARD: down 10.00% to N31.95

LASACO: down 10.00% to N2.34

MAYBAKER: down 8.72% to N7.85

GUINEAINS: down 8.70% to N0.63

FTNCOCOA: down 6.43% to N1.60

Trading volume:

Trading volume experienced a decline, falling from 348.1 million shares reported the previous day to 397.1 million shares, reflecting a decrease of 12.33%.

UBA led trading activity with an impressive 26.3 million shares exchanged, closely followed by UCAP, which recorded 25.6 million shares.

FCMB also showed strong performance, trading 24.1 million shares.

Additionally, ZENITHBANK and FIDELITYBK made significant contributions, exchanging 22.8 million and 22.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value:

In terms of trading value, GTCO emerged as the standout performer, facilitating transactions worth N1.4 billion.

ZENITHBANK added N1.08 billion to the daily total, while UBA and OANDO contributed N972.3 million and N445.4 million, respectively.

FIDELITYBK rounded out the trading value figures with N441.6 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance:

In the SWOOT category, OANDO faced a setback, declining by 6.04%.

For FUGAZ , FBNH recorded a dip of 0.19%, while UBA and GTCO both dropped by 0.14%.

However, there were positive developments as ACCESSCORP rose by 0.44%, and ZENITHBANK enjoyed a gain of 1.81%.

Market outlook

Despite the daily decline, the All-Share Index appears to be in a corrective phase, holding onto the 105,000 mark.

If positive momentum resumes in large and mid-cap stocks, the index could potentially surpass the 106,000 mark in the coming weeks.