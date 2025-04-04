The All-Share Index concluded the trading day on Friday, 4th April 2025, in the red, dipping by 13.37 points to settle at 105,511.89.
This marks a slight decrease of 0.01% from the previous week’s closing figure of 105,525.26 points, coinciding with a decline in trading volume.
Trading volume fell from 397 million shares reported the prior day to 348 million shares, reflecting a notable decrease of 12.33%.
Meanwhile, market capitalization remained robust at N66.14 trillion, holding above the N66 trillion threshold.
On the gainers’ table, LIVESTOCK and LEARNAFRICA emerged as frontrunners, each surging by an impressive 10.00%.
In contrast, MANSARD and LASACO experienced significant declines, both dropping by 10.00% and leading the losers’ table.
Notably, UBA and UCAP dominated trading volume, exchanging the highest number of shares for the day.
Market summary
- Current ASI: 105,511.89 points
- Previous ASI: 105,525.26 points
- Day Change: -0.01%
- Year-to-Date Performance: +2.51%
- Volume Traded: 348.1 million shares
- Market Cap: N66.1 trillion
- Top 5 gainers:
- LIVESTOCK: up 10.00% to N7.92
- LEARNAFRICA: up 10.00% to N3.30
- VFDGROUP: up 9.83% to N57.00
- UNIONDICON: up 9.43% to N5.80
- NGXGROUP: up 8.17% to N32.45
Top 5 losers:
- MANSARD: down 10.00% to N31.95
- LASACO: down 10.00% to N2.34
- MAYBAKER: down 8.72% to N7.85
- GUINEAINS: down 8.70% to N0.63
- FTNCOCOA: down 6.43% to N1.60
Trading volume:
Trading volume experienced a decline, falling from 348.1 million shares reported the previous day to 397.1 million shares, reflecting a decrease of 12.33%.
- UBA led trading activity with an impressive 26.3 million shares exchanged, closely followed by UCAP, which recorded 25.6 million shares.
- FCMB also showed strong performance, trading 24.1 million shares.
- Additionally, ZENITHBANK and FIDELITYBK made significant contributions, exchanging 22.8 million and 22.5 million shares, respectively.
Trading value:
In terms of trading value, GTCO emerged as the standout performer, facilitating transactions worth N1.4 billion.
- ZENITHBANK added N1.08 billion to the daily total, while UBA and OANDO contributed N972.3 million and N445.4 million, respectively.
- FIDELITYBK rounded out the trading value figures with N441.6 million.
SWOOT and FUGAZ performance:
In the SWOOT category, OANDO faced a setback, declining by 6.04%.
- For FUGAZ , FBNH recorded a dip of 0.19%, while UBA and GTCO both dropped by 0.14%.
- However, there were positive developments as ACCESSCORP rose by 0.44%, and ZENITHBANK enjoyed a gain of 1.81%.
Market outlook
Despite the daily decline, the All-Share Index appears to be in a corrective phase, holding onto the 105,000 mark.
If positive momentum resumes in large and mid-cap stocks, the index could potentially surpass the 106,000 mark in the coming weeks.
Leave a Reply