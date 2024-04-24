The Federal Government has approved N25 billion funding for 8,800 health facilities nationwide in a bid to combat maternal mortality and improve newborn survival rates.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, reaffirmed this commitment during a press briefing in Abuja to mark the 2024 Safe Motherhood Day themed “Investing in Maternal Health for a Sustainable Future.”

Highlighting the essentials for safe motherhood, Professor Pate emphasized the importance of comprehensive care encompassing antenatal, skilled delivery, and postnatal services, as well as family planning.

He urged collaboration among stakeholders, including development partners, religious leaders, and the media, to ensure universal access to quality maternal healthcare.

FG’s action towards maternal mortality in Nigeria

“We have to ensure that all women in Nigeria have access to quality maternal care, irrespective of their background,” Professor Pate stressed, underlining the government’s dedication to inclusivity.

Referencing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to Nigerian citizens through the Renewed Hope Agenda, Professor Pate outlined the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative unveiled in December.

The initiative aims to enhance population health outcomes through collaboration between state governments, development partners, and the Federal Government.

With ambitious targets to reach millions of pregnant women and newborns annually, Professor Pate emphasized the importance of access to skilled birth attendants, facility-based deliveries, and essential screenings for non-communicable diseases.

In her address, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom S. mni, highlighted the urgency of addressing common maternal health complications such as postpartum hemorrhage, preeclampsia/eclampsia, and unsafe abortions.

She emphasized the need for collective efforts from families, communities, and healthcare providers to ensure the safety of pregnant women and their children.

What you should know

To align with the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has initiated a four-point agenda, with safe motherhood as a top priority.

This initiative includes capacity building for frontline health workers and increased funding for primary healthcare under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to cater to maternal and child health needs.