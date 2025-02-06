The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has launched a cost-sharing initiative to improve access to cancer care by subsidizing up to N400,000 for eligible patients undergoing radiotherapy, helping to reduce the financial burden of treatment.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General of the NHIA, stated in Abuja on Wednesday that the initiative was introduced to address the high cost of radiotherapy, a critical component of cancer treatment, as the world marked World Cancer Day.

Ohiri stated that this initiative is part of the authority’s broader strategy to make cancer treatment more accessible and affordable for Nigerians.

Expanding access to essential services

He explained that radiotherapy, a crucial treatment for various cancers, especially in advanced stages, has often been inaccessible to many due to its high cost.

To address this, the NHIA is now providing a 50% subsidy on radiotherapy expenses, capped at N400,000.

Improving oncology services nationwide

Ohiri emphasized that the NHIA’s partnership with multiple oncology facilities across Nigeria aimed to improve access to high-quality radiotherapy services.

“The authority is also focused on increasing the number of accredited radiotherapy centres, strengthening collaborations with pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies, and ensuring modern radiotherapy technology is available nationwide.

“Beyond radiotherapy, the NHIA is broadening its coverage of oncology services.

“Through its formal sector programme and the Group Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP), the NHIA provides access to a wide range of cancer care services.

“The services include access to diagnostic tools such as tumour marker assays, MRI, CT scans, mammography, ultrasound, histology, and endoscopy, “he explained.

He added that coverage also extends to oncology-related surgeries such as mastectomies and prostatectomies and access to both fully and partially covered chemotherapy drugs through the NHIA’s cost-sharing model.

Collaboration with pharmaceutical giants

Ohiri mentioned that the NHIA is collaborating with pharmaceutical giants like Roche Limited and Pfizer to introduce cost-sharing for oncology medicines.

“This initiative has already benefited over 200 patients receiving care at seven tertiary care centres across the country,” he said.

He further stated that NHIA is working to expand its partnerships with other pharmaceutical companies to broaden access to cancer treatments.

Building sustainable cancer care infrastructure

In addition, NHIA is focusing on building a sustainable healthcare infrastructure for cancer care by contracting service providers capable of offering comprehensive oncology services, expanding access to advanced diagnostic services, and increasing the number of accredited oncology centres across Nigeria.

Support from key stakeholders

Dr. Adamu Umar, former President of the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), expressed strong support for the initiative, commending the NHIA for its efforts to enhance access to cancer care. He described the move as a major step forward.

He highlighted the essential role of radiotherapy, especially for patients in the later stages of cancer, and pointed out that the NHIA’s cost-sharing model would alleviate the financial strain on patients and their families.

Umar further emphasized that the initiative was a positive development and stressed the need for more patients to benefit from such programs.