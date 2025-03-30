President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe as Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for an initial four-year term.

The disclosure was conveyed in a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on March 30, 2025.

Dr. Oloriegbe, who represented Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, assumed the role on March 11, 2025.

“President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe as Chairman of the National Health Authority Insurance Authority (NHIA). The appointment of the former Kwara Central Senator will be for an initial term of four years. The appointment took effect on March 11, 2025,” the statement read in part.

The statement further noted that the newly appointed NHIA Chairman previously served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health from 2019 to 2023 and also led the Joint National Assembly Committee on Health.

The statement also highlighted his academic background, stating that he holds a Master’s degree in Coaching and Consultation from the University of Oxford, UK, and HEC, Paris, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Describing him as a seasoned medical professional, it listed his membership in several health organizations, including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), and the International AIDS Society (IAS).

His appointment, the statement added, is expected to strengthen NHIA’s efforts in expanding health insurance coverage and improving access to quality healthcare services across Nigeria.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) was established under the National Health Insurance Act 2003 (Act 650) as a corporate body with the legal capacity to own property, enter contracts, and engage in legal proceedings. In October 2012, Act 852 replaced Act 650 to strengthen the NHIA by eliminating administrative bottlenecks, enhancing transparency, reducing corruption, and improving governance.

The primary objective of the NHIA is to achieve universal health insurance coverage for both residents and visitors in need of healthcare services. To achieve this, the Authority is responsible for implementing and managing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), determining contribution rates in consultation with the Minister, and registering members and private insurance schemes.

It also ensures equitable healthcare access, particularly for the poor and vulnerable, grants credentials to healthcare providers, manages the National Health Insurance Fund, and oversees claims processing and complaints resolution.

Additionally, the NHIA conducts public education on health insurance, develops policies and guidelines for effective scheme management, and monitors compliance with regulations.