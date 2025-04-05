In this week’s episode of Drinks and Mics, we uncorked another lively discussion as the team tackled the CBN’s net external reserve revelation, the NNPC board restructuring, and the latest moves in Nigeria’s capital markets. Joined by Arnold Dublin Green, Tunji Andrews, Ugodre Obichukwu, and Samson Esemuede, the conversation was a spirited mix of sharp insights and witty banter.

The episode kicked off with the hot topic of the NNPC board restructuring, sparking a debate on whether the recent changes will bring about real transformation or simply serve as a symbolic move. The hosts shared varied opinions, considering how leadership changes could impact the oil giant’s efficiency and governance.

The discussion then moved to the highly anticipated revelation of CBN’s net external reserves. The hosts broke down the numbers, analyzing their potential impact on the economy, investor confidence, and policy direction. They also discussed how the disclosure might influence both local and international market sentiments.

In addition, the episode featured an in-depth look at the SEC Act 2025, evaluating its implications for the capital markets, and the earning season for Nigerian banks, where the hosts dissected the latest financial results and what they mean for shareholders. They wrapped up with the classic “Buy, Sell, or Hold” segment, sharing their takes on investment strategies amidst the current economic climate.

Missed the episode? Tune in to Nairametrics TV on YouTube to catch the full conversation!