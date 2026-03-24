The latest episode of Drinks and Mics was a Live session featuring host Ugodre, Arnold Dublin-Green, Tunji Andrews, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, CEO of EnergyInc Advisors, and Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, as they discussed how Iran-Iraq tensions could reshape global markets and impact Nigeria.

The conversation evolved around energy markets, inflation, and how the growing conflict between Iran and Iraq could trigger economic shocks worldwide, including in Nigeria.

Additionally, the panel debated the implications of rising crude oil prices as either a fiscal windfall or a structural threat, noting that Nigeria’s declining production and forward-sale agreements limit profits.

They also highlighted how domestic inflation is worsened by high energy costs, which may force the central bank to implement stricter monetary policies and analyzed AI’s growing impact on global energy demand.

Ultimately, the gang categorized the Iraq and Iran conflicts as holy wars, which are driven by emotional responses and martyrdom rather than rational expectations, making their global economic impact difficult to predict.

To understand how global shocks translate into local pain, and why Nigeria’s balance is more fragile than ever, tune in to the latest episode of Drinks and Mics on NairametricsTV.

This is one insightful conversation you do not want to miss!