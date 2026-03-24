Unilever Nigeria Plc has reported a pretax profit of N51.7 billion, up 128.4% YoY, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

According to its audited statements filed on the Nigerian Exchange, this growth was driven mainly by revenue, with full-year sales rising to N214.3 billion from N149.5 billion in 2024.

Domestic sales dominated, accounting for 98.8% of total revenue, while exports contributed the remainder, with ‘Foods’ alone generating N127.8 billion, highlighting the company’s strong local consumer base.

Consequently, the board declared a final dividend of N3.25 per 50 kobo ordinary share, totaling N18.6 billion, payable from an after-tax profit of N32.1 billion on Friday, May 8, 2026, to registered shareholders.

Key Highlights (2025 vs 2024)

Revenue: N214.30 billion (up 43.3% YoY)

Cost of sales: N124.7 billion (up 32.2% YoY)

Gross profit: N89.5 billion (up 62.3% YoY)

Operating profit: N42.20 billion (up 129.9% YoY)

Pre-tax profit: N51.72 billion (up 128.4% YoY)

Profit after tax: N32.1 billion (up 112.63% YoY)

Earnings per share: N5.60 vs N2.64

Total assets: N180.1 billion (up 27.20% YoY)

Retained earnings: N47.7 billion (up 87.92% YoY)

Driving the numbers

A closer look at full-year revenue of N214.3 billion shows Food sales led at N127.8 billion, followed by Personal Care at N60.08 billion and Beauty & Well-being at N26.3 billion.

After accounting for the cost of sales of N124.7 billion, mostly material costs, gross profit settled at N89.5 billion, up 62.33% from N55.1 billion in the previous year.

Selling and distribution expenses fell 7.6% to N6.6 billion, while marketing and distribution costs rose 44.7% to N42.7 billion.

Notwithstanding, operating profit jumped to N42.2 billion from N18.3 billion, reflecting higher profitability from the company’s core business operations.

Unilever’s financial management further strengthened results, with finance income growing 51.32% to N10.3 billion and finance costs shrinking to N817.1 million from N2.5 billion.

Consequently, pretax profit swelled to N51.7 billion, up 128.4%, and after N19.5 billion in taxes, net profit reached N32.1 billion, while earnings per share jumped from N2.64 to N5.60.

On the balance sheet, total assets rose to N180.1 billion, supported by N110.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Retained earnings climbed 87.92% to N47.7 billion, and total equity reached N107.4 billion.

Market reaction

The market has yet to fully respond to Unilever Nigeria Plc’s audited financials as of market open on March 24, 2026.

However, the company’s shares are up 30.56% year-to-date in 2026, currently priced at N94 per share, with over 128 million shares traded so far.