The Lagos State Government and key transport unions have agreed on a new N10,000 enforcement fee for the electronic call-up system for trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe Corridor, with full enforcement set to begin on August 1, 2025.

The decision was reached during a stakeholders’ meeting held at Dangote Oil Refining Ltd. and communicated through a joint communiqué obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The meeting was convened by the Lagos State Government and facilitated by Dangote Industries Ltd.

Signatories to the communiqué include Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation; Mr. Williams Akporcha, President of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG); Alhaji Yusuf Othman, President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO); and Alhaji Hammed Fasola, President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

“The Lagos State Government and other stakeholders have agreed on an enforcement fee of N10,000 for electronic call-up for trucks on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The newly agreed N10,000 fee marks a reduction from the earlier N12,500, and is meant to cover expenses related to parking infrastructure, technology deployment, logistics, and enforcement mechanisms.

More insights

Ahead of the enforcement date, all truck operators are expected to onboard into the electronic call-up platform. The communiqué also directs the Ministry of Transportation to embark on comprehensive sensitisation campaigns for union members and truck drivers.

Only trucks with legitimate business within the Lekki Free Zone—and listed on a pre-uploaded Approved Truck List—will be allowed entry into the corridor. The unions also pledged to support voluntary compliance, minimising the need for forceful enforcement.

Importantly, the communiqué clarified that no revenue from the enforcement fee will accrue to the Lagos State Government.

The e-call-up system is being introduced to pre-empt the type of gridlock and disarray previously seen in Apapa, which was largely caused by the unregulated movement of articulated trucks.

The Lekki Residents Association had earlier raised concerns over frequent truck-related accidents in the corridor, prompting calls for tighter regulation.

There are currently seven designated truck parks along the Lekki-Epe Corridor, all fitted with basic infrastructure such as paved floors, CCTV cameras, toilets, and driver lodges, to support orderly movement into the Lekki Deep Sea Port and adjoining industrial zones.