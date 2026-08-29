Cross River tests Bebi Airstrip as Obudu Ranch revival gathers pace

The Cross River State Government has conducted a successful test flight at the Bebi Airstrip in Obanliku Local Government Area, in a move expected to improve access to the Obudu Mountain Resort as the state advances plans to reposition the tourism destination.

The test flight, conducted on Thursday, was disclosed by Sunday Michael, Special Adviser to the Cross River governor on Obudu Ranch, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Saturday.

According to Michael, the flight forms part of preparations for the comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Obudu Ranch Resort and associated facilities.

What they are saying

The Bebi Airstrip has experienced prolonged closure and suspension of flight operations over the years due to safety concerns, regulatory restrictions and the withdrawal of essential services by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over unpaid debts.

Its reopening is expected to address one of the longstanding challenges facing the mountain resort: accessibility.

The Obudu Ranch Resort, formerly known as Obudu Cattle Ranch, is one of Cross River’s major tourism assets. Located in the mountainous Obanliku area, the resort is known for its cooler climate, scenic landscape and mountain terrain, and has historically attracted both domestic and international visitors.

The state government said it plans to temporarily close the resort from Sept. 1 to allow rehabilitation work to begin.

Michael said the intervention would cover the Obudu Mountain Resort, Waterpark, Safari Lodge and Bebi Airstrip, with the government targeting modernised facilities, improved access infrastructure and an enhanced visitor experience.

“The objective is to create a tourism destination capable of competing favourably with leading destinations in Nigeria and across the world,” he said.

The test flight therefore represents an important infrastructure component of the broader redevelopment strategy. While commercial flight operations have not yet resumed, a functioning airstrip could significantly reduce the travel challenges associated with reaching the mountain resort once the rehabilitation is completed.

Get up to speed

The latest development follows a longer history of attempts to revive Obudu Mountain Resort as one of Nigeria’s premier tourism destinations.

In March 2025, the Cross River State Government revoked a 25-year concession awarded to CIBA Construction Company Limited in 2017, citing the company’s failure to meet key contractual obligations, including investment in the renovation of the resort’s hotel and other infrastructure.

Under the public-private partnership, CIBA was expected to design, finance, build, operate and maintain the resort. The state said repeated breaches continued despite opportunities for the company to address them, leading to the termination of the agreement.

What you should know

In July 2025, the Cross River State Government approved N18 billion to rehabilitate and upgrade major tourism assets as part of Governor Bassey Otu’s “Season of Sweetness” initiative. The funding covered the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort, Marina Resort, Obudu Mountain Resort and Kwa Falls, alongside the remodelling of Amber Tinapa Hotel and Studio Tinapa.

Cross River also planned an “Experience Calabar” tourism campaign and Heritage Market to promote local arts and culture. The state had further acquired two CRJ 1000 aircraft for Cally Air as part of efforts to improve connectivity.

Obudu Ranch, originally developed in 1951, became a major tourism attraction after former Cross River Governor Donald Duke’s administration invested in roads, chalets, cable cars and other facilities between 1999 and 2007. The resort subsequently declined amid inadequate maintenance and limited investment.