Cross River signs 25-year concession to redevelop Obudu Ranch Resort

The Cross River State Government has signed a 25-year concession agreement with Living Curation Real Estate Limited to redevelop the Obudu Ranch Resort and other tourism assets through a public-private partnership.

The Cross River State Government has signed a 25-year concession agreement with Living Curation Real Estate Limited to redevelop the Obudu Ranch Resort and other tourism assets through a public-private partnership.

The agreement was signed in Calabar on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the state government, the concession will support the comprehensive rehabilitation of Obudu Ranch Resort, Utanga Safari Lodge and the Bebi Airstrip to reposition them as world-class tourism destinations capable of attracting local and international visitors.

What they are saying

Cross River State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ededem Ani, described the concession as a major milestone in Governor Bassey Otu’s plan to revive the state’s tourism sector. He said the partnership reflects the government’s commitment to attracting private investment into strategic tourism assets.

“The concession is expected to transform these iconic tourism assets into a world-class tourism, hospitality, scientific eco-tourism and conservation destination, in line with the governor’s vision to restore the state’s position as Nigeria’s leading tourism destination.”

“Under the terms of the agreement, the concession will run for 25 years, after which the rehabilitated facilities will revert to the state government,” Ani said.

Ani said the project covers the redevelopment of Obudu Ranch Resort, Utanga Safari Lodge and the Bebi Airstrip, with the facilities reverting to the state government at the end of the concession period.

More insights

The state government said the project is expected to stimulate economic activity in host communities through fresh investment, job creation and increased business opportunities. It added that women in the host communities are expected to be among the major beneficiaries of the initiative.

The concession is expected to create employment opportunities during the redevelopment and operational phases.

The project also aims to promote scientific eco-tourism, environmental conservation and sustainable economic development.

Living Curation Real Estate Limited said it is committed to delivering a world-class tourism and hospitality destination in line with the state’s vision.

The government expressed confidence that the partnership would help restore Cross River’s position as one of Nigeria’s leading tourism destinations.

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The latest concession follows the Cross River State Government’s decision in March 2025 to terminate the previous concession agreement with CIBA Construction Company Limited over alleged breaches of its contractual obligations.

The state said CIBA failed to carry out key investments required under the agreement, including the renovation of the resort’s hotel and critical infrastructure.

The concession, originally signed in 2017, was revoked after the government said the company failed to remedy repeated contractual breaches despite several opportunities.

The previous agreement had also been structured as a public-private partnership to modernise and operate the resort.

The new concession marks another attempt by the state government to revive one of Nigeria’s most iconic tourism destinations through private sector investment.

What you should know

Obudu Ranch Resort, formerly known as Obudu Cattle Ranch, was established in 1951 by Scottish rancher M. McCaughley and is one of Nigeria’s best-known mountain tourism destinations.

The resort gained international recognition during the administration of former Governor Donald Duke, when major investments were made in roads, chalets, the cable car system and other tourism infrastructure.

Over the years, inadequate maintenance and limited investment contributed to the deterioration of the resort and a decline in visitor numbers.

The latest concession forms part of the Cross River State Government’s efforts to restore the resort’s infrastructure and reposition it as a leading tourism destination for domestic and international visitors.

The redevelopment of Obudu Ranch is expected to play a central role in the state’s strategy to revive tourism, attract private investment and stimulate economic activity across Cross River.