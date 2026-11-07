Enugu Air launches four weekly direct flights to London Gatwick from December 10

Enugu Air will commence direct international flight operations to London Gatwick Airport on December 10, 2026, with four flights scheduled weekly.

Enugu Air will commence direct international flight operations to London Gatwick Airport on December 10, 2026, with four flights scheduled weekly.

The Enugu State-owned airline disclosed this in a statement announcing the commencement of the service, with tickets now available for booking.

The development is expected to improve international travel connectivity for passengers departing from Lagos, Enugu and other parts of Nigeria.

The flights will be operated using an Airbus A330-200 leased from Portugal-based EuroAtlantic under an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) arrangement.

The airline said the service would provide passengers with greater flexibility when travelling between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Enugu Air Announces Four Weekly London Flights

Enugu Air said the London Gatwick service was launched through a strategic partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation (OBA).

According to the airline, the arrangement supports Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s vision of strengthening the state’s global connectivity and expanding access to international opportunities.

The airline announced the commencement date and flight frequency in its statement, which also outlined the aircraft arrangement for the route.

The statement partly reads:

“We are pleased to announce that our London Gatwick flight operations will officially commence on 10 December 2026, creating an international travel connection for passengers departing from Lagos, Enugu and other parts of Nigeria. Tickets are now available for booking.”

“The service, delivered through our strategic partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation (OBA), advances the vision of His Excellency, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Governor of Enugu State, to strengthen Enugu’s global connectivity and expand access to international opportunities.”

“Our London Gatwick operations will be served by an Airbus A330-200 on ACMI from EuroAtlantic, Portugal and operate four times weekly, providing passengers with greater flexibility when travelling between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.”

The airline said the new service would connect passengers from different parts of Nigeria to London through its international operations.

Enugu Air Details International Expansion Plans

Commenting on the development, Enugu Air Chief Executive Officer, Captain Tolu Ita, described the London Gatwick service as an important milestone in the airline’s international expansion. He said the operation would also enable passengers from Enugu to begin their international journeys to London from their home airport.

Ita said, “The commencement of our London Gatwick service reflects our commitment to expanding international connectivity and the vision of His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, to connect Enugu to more opportunities across the world.”

He added, “Of particular importance is ensuring that passengers from Enugu can begin their international journey to London from their home airport, Akanu Ibiam International Airport. We are proud to make the journey from Enugu to London Gatwick a reality for our passengers.”

Omni-Blu Aviation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Akinola Olateru, said the partnership demonstrated the company’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s international air connectivity and creating more travel opportunities between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Enugu Air Chief Operating Officer, Mr Ugonna Aguboukwo, said the four weekly flights would give passengers greater flexibility and more convenient options when planning journeys to and from London Gatwick.

The airline said it looked forward to welcoming passengers aboard the service as it expands its network and connects more travellers to key destinations.

What you should know

The announcement follows an earlier disclosure by Enugu Air that it had secured approval for the Lagos-London Gatwick route through its strategic partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation. At the time, the airline had not announced a commencement date or flight schedules for the service.

The route approval was described by the airline as a milestone in its planned expansion into international operations. Enugu Air also credited Governor Peter Mbah with providing leadership and support towards positioning the state for greater international connectivity.

With the December 10 commencement date now announced, the airline has provided further details of its planned London operations:

The service will operate four times weekly between Nigeria and London Gatwick.

Flights will use an Airbus A330-200 leased from EuroAtlantic under an ACMI arrangement.

Passengers departing from Enugu will be able to begin their London journey at Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

Tickets are available ahead of the launch of the service.

The development marks a further step in Enugu Air’s planned international expansion, with the airline positioning the London Gatwick service as a connection for passengers travelling between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.