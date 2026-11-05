Nigeria’s domestic airline capacity falls to 978,000 seats after October’s milestone

Nigeria’s scheduled domestic airline capacity declined to 978,000 seats in November 2026, falling below the 1 million-seat milestone recorded in October despite maintaining strong year-on-year growth.

Nigeria’s scheduled domestic airline capacity declined to 978,000 seats in November 2026, falling below the 1 million-seat milestone recorded in October despite maintaining strong year-on-year growth.

This is according to OAG’s Africa’s Aviation Market: Monthly Airline Data Updates, November 2026 edition.

The latest figure represents a 29.1% increase from approximately 757,400 seats in November 2025, but a reduction of about 22,000 seats from October’s level.

Domestic airline capacity falls below one million

Nigeria recorded a 25.3% year-on-year increase in total scheduled airline capacity to 1.296 million seats in November 2026, up from 1.035 million a year earlier.

The country added approximately 261,800 seats during the period, recording the fastest growth rate among Africa’s 10 largest aviation markets.

Egypt remained Africa’s largest aviation market, with capacity rising 9.8% to 3.18 million seats, while South Africa ranked second with 2.36 million seats, down 2%.

Morocco recorded 2.05 million seats, up 9.1%, while Ethiopia had 1.39 million seats, representing a 5.2% increase.

Nigeria ranked fifth with 1.296 million seats, ahead of Algeria at 948,334, Kenya at 896,789 and Tanzania at 644,025.

Ghana completed the top 10 with 292,113 seats, while South Africa and Tunisia were the only two markets to record year-on-year declines.

Within Nigeria, domestic capacity fell from approximately 1 million seats in October to 978,000 in November, a month-on-month reduction of about 22,000 seats. However, compared with November 2025, capacity increased by 220,600 seats, representing year-on-year growth of 29.1%.

South Africa remained Africa’s largest domestic aviation market, with about 1.6 million seats, although its capacity declined by 3.8% year-on-year. Nigeria’s domestic growth also exceeded Egypt’s 18.4% increase and Congo’s 26% growth.

Africa’s airline capacity reaches 25.2 million seats

Across the continent, total scheduled airline capacity increased by 6.3% year-on-year to 25.2 million seats in November 2026, reflecting growth in both international and domestic services.

International capacity accounted for 77% of the total, rising 5.6% to 19.28 million seats from 18.28 million a year earlier.

Domestic capacity grew faster, increasing by 8.6% to 5.90 million seats from 5.44 million in November 2025.

North Africa remained the largest regional aviation market, with capacity to and from the region reaching 7 million seats, an increase of 530,000 seats year-on-year.

Western Europe followed with 4.5 million seats, adding 156,400 seats, while Central and West Africa recorded the fastest regional growth at 14.5%, equivalent to 443,600 additional seats.

Europe remained the largest international destination market for African airlines, with 9.7 million seats, followed by the Middle East with 4.35 million and intra-African routes with 4.16 million.

Rising capacity puts pressure on Nigerian airports

Nigeria’s expansion in scheduled airline seats comes as the aviation system continues to face congestion and flight delays. OAG has previously attributed the country’s capacity growth to currency reforms, a new aircraft leasing agreement and increased confidence among airlines operating in Nigeria.

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited is considering a coordinated slot system at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MM2) in Lagos to reduce congestion during peak departure periods. Its Chief Operating Officer, Remi Jibodu, said several airlines schedule flights around the same time, particularly in the morning, putting pressure on airport facilities and operations.

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority data showed that 4,765 of the 7,961 domestic flights operated by 15 airlines in August 2026 were delayed, while 36 were cancelled.

Of the delayed flights, 642 were delayed by at least two hours, including 235 delayed by three hours or more.

United Nigeria Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer, Adedayo Olawuyi, said congestion can prevent aircraft from taking off even when airlines are ready.

ValueJet’s Chief Commercial Officer, Trevor Henry, said congestion can occur at check-in areas, boarding lounges, security points and during taxiing.

Olawuyi also called for delay statistics to distinguish between disruptions within airlines’ control and those caused by airports, weather or other external factors.