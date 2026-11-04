Senate rejects Nigeria Air revival, Akpabio calls for fresh national carrier push

The Nigerian Senate has rejected a proposal seeking the revival of Nigeria Air, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio subsequently calling for a fresh legislative push to establish a viable national carrier.

The Nigerian Senate has rejected a proposal seeking the revival of Nigeria Air, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio subsequently calling for a fresh legislative push to establish a viable national carrier.

This followed deliberations on a motion concerning Nigeria’s Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with China during plenary on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, when an additional prayer seeking the revival of Nigeria Air was put to a voice vote but rejected by lawmakers.

Nigeria Air was a proposed national carrier project introduced under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines. The project was eventually suspended following allegations of irregularities and concerns about the terms of the partnership.

Senate rejects Nigeria Air revival

After lawmakers rejected the proposal, Akpabio initially described the matter as a dead issue, saying there was no need to spend time discussing it further.

“It’s so simple. We don’t have to waste time discussing dead issues,” he said.

However, he subsequently argued that Nigeria still needed its own national carrier and called for another senator to bring a motion that would allow the country to revisit the idea.

“Somebody should bring a motion that will enable Nigeria to revive its own airline. Nigeria should have Nigerian Airways. A national carrier should birth in this country carrying Nigerian flag as it used to be,” Akpabio said.

He recalled that the former Nigeria Airways once had about 32 aircraft on the ground and approximately 40 operating across different routes.

Akpabio also expressed concern about the difficulty of securing private aircraft for charter and the pressure on domestic airlines during the December travel rush.

Senate seeks direct Nigeria-China flights

The national carrier discussion followed deliberations on a substantive motion concerning Nigeria’s BASA with China, sponsored by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno

The motion called for a review and enforcement of the agreement to secure reciprocal access for Nigerian airlines to operate direct flights to China.

Monguno noted that more than one million Nigerians live in China, while over 500,000 Chinese nationals reside in Nigeria. He argued that direct air connectivity could reduce travel time, improve supply-chain efficiency, boost trade and limit foreign exchange outflows associated with international travel.

Senator Abdul Ningi questioned whether Nigeria was receiving commensurate benefits from its relationship with China, given the Asian country’s growing influence in the global economy.

Akpabio also warned that Nigeria might have to reconsider the privileges granted to Chinese airlines if Nigerian carriers were not allowed reciprocal access to operate direct flights to China.

The Senate consequently urged the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to renegotiate the agreement to establish direct commercial air links between both countries.

It also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate diplomatic discussions with China on business visa facilitation for Nigerian traders and reciprocal slot allocations at Chinese airports.

The Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance was directed to follow up with both ministries and report back within four weeks.

How the Nigeria Air partnership collapsed

Nigeria Air was unveiled in July 2018 but suspended two months later over concerns about its viability. The project was subsequently revived through a proposed partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.

In 2022, Ethiopian Airlines won the bid to manage the proposed carrier with a 49% stake, while the Federal Government was to hold 5%, SAHCO 15% and other investors the remaining 31%. The airline was unveiled in May 2023 by former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika.

However, in August 2024, the Federal High Court in Lagos declared the proposed sale to Ethiopian Airlines invalid and legally ineffective, following a suit by the Airline Operators of Nigeria and other industry stakeholders.

In October 2024, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo disclosed that the arrangement would have required Nigeria to pay Ethiopian Airlines about $112 million over three years for the use of its surplus aircraft, despite the aircraft being presented as part of its equity contribution.

Keyamo also argued that the deal favoured Ethiopian Airlines through tax exemptions and indemnity provisions, as well as control over key management positions, including the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. He warned that the arrangement could undermine Nigeria’s control over its aviation sector.

The minister maintained that the deal was not in Nigeria’s best interest and announced the project’s suspension in 2024. Meanwhile, Sirika faces prosecution over alleged money laundering and contract fraud linked to the project.

Nigeria Airways’ rise and collapse

Nigeria Airways was the country’s former state-owned national airline, operating from 1958 until its liquidation in 2003. It enjoyed its strongest years in the early 1980s, when its fleet comprised about 30 aircraft, but later suffered from mismanagement, corruption and overstaffing.

By the time it ceased operations, the airline had accumulated debts of about $528 million. Its operational fleet had dwindled to one aircraft serving domestic routes and two leased aircraft operating internationally, while passenger numbers fell from 2.1 million in 1985 to just 10,000 in the first quarter of 2003.

The collapse left thousands of former employees with unpaid pensions, gratuities and severance benefits. In September 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had commenced an N18 billion severance settlement covering 2,700 former workers.