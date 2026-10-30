IATA: Nearly half of air passengers use AI for travel planning

Nearly half of air travellers are now using artificial intelligence (AI) to plan their trips, reflecting the growing role of digital tools in travel decisions, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Nearly half of air travellers are now using artificial intelligence (AI) to plan their trips, reflecting the growing role of digital tools in travel decisions, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The finding is contained in IATA’s 2026 Global Passenger Survey (GPS), released on October 28, 2026.

The survey also highlights rising interest in biometric identification and digital passports, alongside continued concerns about immigration procedures and data privacy.

49% of air travellers now ise AI

The survey found that 49% of passengers had used AI for travel planning, with applications ranging from flight searches to destination discovery.

Among passengers who had used AI:

21% used it to search for flights to a specific destination.

19% used it to find the cheapest available flights.

17% used it to get inspiration for destinations.

IATA said the findings show that airlines need to adapt their digital services as passengers increasingly use AI when making travel decisions.

“People are using AI to plan their travel. It’s important for airlines not only to ensure their offerings show up in AI, but also to develop convenient links to convert an AI conversation into a real booking,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President of Operations, Safety and Security.

AI adoption varied across regions, with the Middle East recording the highest share at 72%, followed by Asia-Pacific at 57% and Africa at 52%. North America recorded 47%, Latin America and the Caribbean 43%, while Europe had the lowest share at 35%.

Biometrics and digital passports gain ground

The survey also found growing passenger acceptance of biometric identification and digital travel documents, as travellers seek faster airport processes.

About 58% of passengers had experienced biometric identification during an airport journey in the previous 12 months, up from 50% in 2025 and 24 percentage points higher than in 2022. Satisfaction among those who used the technology stood at 87%, compared with 86% a year earlier.

78% were willing to share biometric information to avoid repeatedly presenting passports and boarding passes.

Among those willing to share their information, 75% preferred to register it once in advance.

84% expressed interest in using digital passports for online check-in.

82% were interested in sharing digital passport information with airlines during booking to receive personalised services, including visa requirements.

However, concerns about data security remain, with 59% of respondents worried about potential data breaches.

Immigration barriers differ across regions

Immigration requirements are also influencing travel decisions. The survey found that 43% of passengers had been discouraged from visiting a destination because of immigration requirements, up from 33% in 2025.

Among those affected, 53% cited the complexity of the process, while 17% each pointed to privacy concerns and cost.

Despite these barriers, 86% of passengers were willing to share immigration information digitally before departure, compared with 83% in 2025. Also, 45% preferred to complete immigration procedures before arriving at the airport, while 60% favoured applying for visas online.

Careen said electronic visas could make travel easier but stressed the need for common standards. More than 100 countries issue e-visas, but differences in verification processes continue to complicate their use.

Regional findings showed that passenger satisfaction was highest in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, at 90% each, followed by Africa at 89% and Europe at 84%. The Middle East also recorded the strongest interest in digital passports, at 91%, while Africa stood at 87%.

Nigeria expands digital airport technology

Nigeria has also taken steps to introduce digital identity and verification systems across its aviation sector.

In April 2026, the Federal Government approved the rollout of the VPASS biometric passenger identity verification system to strengthen airport security and improve passenger identification.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) unveiled V-Pass in July 2026, describing it as a facial recognition system designed to improve passenger identification and reduce reliance on physical identity documents at domestic airports.

Nigeria also adopted the International Civil Aviation Organization’s e-passport verification system in July 2026, allowing Nigerian electronic passports to be authenticated more seamlessly at border control points in participating countries.

Separately, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority plans to introduce radio-frequency identification (RFID) baggage tracking across Nigerian airports to enable real-time monitoring of checked luggage.

IATA said its 2026 Global Passenger Survey drew more than 10,000 responses from passengers across over 200 countries, providing insight into changing expectations around air travel and airport services.