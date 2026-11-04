Edo signs MoU with China Express Airline, KDN Aero for proposed state-owned carrier

The Edo State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Express Airline and KDN Aero towards establishing its proposed state-owned airline, Edo Air.

The Edo State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Express Airline and KDN Aero towards establishing its proposed state-owned airline, Edo Air.

Governor Monday Okpebholo announced the agreement in an X post on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, describing it as a significant step towards setting up the carrier.

The proposed airline is expected to create jobs, boost tourism, attract investment, expand business opportunities and improve access to air travel for residents of the state.

Edo signs MoU for state-owned airline

Okpebholo said the proposed airline was intended to support economic activities and create opportunities for residents and businesses, rather than simply establish another state-owned carrier.

“I am excited to announce that today we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Express Airline and KDN Aero, marking a significant step towards establishing Edo Air, our proposed state-owned airline,” the governor’s post read in part.

He said the airline would create employment opportunities, boost tourism and attract investments into the state while expanding business activities.

The governor added that Edo Air would make air travel more accessible to residents, strengthen connectivity and open new economic opportunities for the state. He also expressed optimism about the project, declaring that Edo Air was coming.

However, the announcement did not disclose the proposed airline’s launch date, fleet size, route network, ownership structure or financial commitments by the partners.

How Edo selected China Express Airline

The agreement followed a fact-finding visit to China by a seven-member Edo State delegation on September 14, 2026, to identify potential technical and operational partners for the proposed airline, according to a report.

The delegation was led by Secretary to the State Government Umar Musa Ikhilor and included the Head of Service, Dr Anthony Okungbowa; Accountant-General Julius Anelu; and the state’s Chief Aviation Consultant, Captain Nuhu Musa.

During the visit, officials inspected China Express Airline and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the country’s major aircraft manufacturer, to assess their capabilities and explore possible cooperation.

Ikhilor said China Express made a stronger impression on the delegation, which toured its flight-monitoring operations and observed a system tracking flights across China, with 192 flights recorded by 10 a.m. on the day of the inspection.

The report said Okpebholo described the airline’s operational capacity as impressive and indicated that the proposed carrier could begin operations soon. At the signing, Li presented the governor with a model aircraft, while KDN Aero Managing Director Tianzhi Chen presented the company’s operations and capabilities.

Other Nigerian states already operate airlines

Edo’s proposed airline follows similar initiatives by other state governments seeking to establish or support commercial air services.

Akwa Ibom launched Ibom Air in 2019. The airline connects Uyo with domestic destinations including Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu, as well as Accra, Ghana, on its regional route.

Cross River State followed in 2021 with Cally Air, established through a partnership with private aviation operators. The airline, whose flight operations are managed by ValueJet, currently operates three aircraft and is pursuing a phased fleet expansion expected to continue into early 2027, including the planned induction of another CRJ aircraft.

Enugu unveiled Enugu Air in July 2025 and commenced commercial flight operations as part of its broader transportation expansion plans.

Ebonyi State announced plans in August 2024 to establish an airline, initially proposing to acquire four aircraft and attract private investors to provide three more.

Edo Air’s proposed partnership with China Express Airline and KDN Aero adds the state to a growing list of Nigerian states pursuing aviation projects. Its eventual operations will depend on the next stages of the agreement and the development of the airline’s operational plans.