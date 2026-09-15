Cally air set to expand fleet by early 2027

Cally Air is set to strengthen its fleet as part of a phased expansion programme expected to continue into early 2027. The airline is set to take delivery of a new CRJ aircraft this September, with registration number 5N-CRF, marking the latest step in the development of its operations.The aircraft will add capacity to Cally […]

Cally Air is set to strengthen its fleet as part of a phased expansion programme expected to continue into early 2027. The airline is set to take delivery of a new CRJ aircraft this September, with registration number 5N-CRF, marking the latest step in the development of its operations.

The aircraft will add capacity to Cally Air’s existing operations, providing greater flexibility across its network and supporting the airline’s ability to increase frequencies where required. The phased fleet expansion will also create room for future network development as demand for air travel continues to grow.

The move comes as demand for domestic air travel in Nigeria continues to place pressure on available capacity across key routes. Cally Air currently operates three aircraft across its network, and the additional capacity is expected to support increased flight frequencies and greater schedule flexibility as the airline continues to develop its operations.

Commenting on the expansion, Captain Inah Eno Utum (Rtd), Commissioner for

Aviation, Cross River State, said:

“The expansion reflects the continued development of air connectivity within the region. Increased capacity can support movement between communities and create additional opportunities for trade, tourism and investment.”

Cally Air’s flight operations continue to be managed by ValueJet, which will support the airline through the aircraft induction process and the subsequent expansion of its operations.

Captain Omololu Majekodunmi, Managing Director of ValueJet, said:

“The phased addition of the aircraft allows each one to be properly integrated into the operation before the next is introduced. Our focus is on ensuring the process is carried out safely and efficiently while supporting Cally Air’s operational requirements.”

The phased approach will allow Cally Air to gradually increase capacity while maintaining operational and safety standards throughout the fleet integration process.

The airline says the additional capacity will support its existing domestic network and provide a platform for future growth, including potential expansion within the West African region.