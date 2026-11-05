Enugu Air secures approval for Lagos-London Gatwick route

Enugu Air has secured approval for the Lagos-London Gatwick route through a strategic partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation (OBA), marking a step towards its planned expansion into international operations.

Enugu Air has secured approval for the Lagos-London Gatwick route through a strategic partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation (OBA), marking a step towards its planned expansion into international operations.

The airline disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The approval is expected to expand the airline’s connectivity between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, although it has yet to announce a commencement date or flight schedules.

Enugu Air announces London Gatwick route

Enugu Air described the route approval as another milestone in its development, saying the partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation would open a new chapter in its international expansion.

“We are delighted to announce the approval of the Lagos–London Gatwick route through a strategic partnership between Enugu Air and Omni-Blu Aviation (OBA),” the statement read in part.

The airline also acknowledged the role of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, whom it credited with providing leadership and support towards positioning the state for greater international connectivity.

It expressed appreciation to its partners, stakeholders and supporters, noting that their contributions had been instrumental to the airline’s growth.

However, Enugu Air did not disclose further operational details, including the aircraft to be deployed, flight frequency, ticket prices or the expected commencement date.

The airline said information on flight schedules, bookings and the commencement of operations would be communicated through its official channels in due course.

Enugu Air’s journey since 2025

Enugu Air commenced commercial operations on July 7, 2025, under an interim authorisation granted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), with XEJet serving as its operational partner and providing the aircraft and operational framework pending completion of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process.

The airline launched with three Embraer 170 aircraft, each with a seating capacity of approximately 76 passengers, serving domestic routes including Enugu-Abuja and Enugu-Lagos.

On March 10, 2026, the airline received its AOC from the NCAA, allowing it to commence scheduled flight operations under its own certification.

The Lagos-London Gatwick approval through its partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation marks a further expansion beyond the domestic market.

However, details of the operating arrangement and the commencement date for the proposed international service are yet to be disclosed.

Air Peace leads Nigeria-UK flights

Air Peace is currently the only Nigerian airline operating scheduled direct passenger flights to the United Kingdom, having established services between Lagos and London Gatwick in March 2024 before expanding its UK operations to Heathrow in October 2025.

The airline commenced its Lagos-Gatwick service on March 30, 2024, after initially seeking access to Heathrow Airport but settling for Gatwick amid difficulties securing a landing slot. Its entry into the route also introduced competition on the Nigeria-UK corridor, with the airline offering economy fares from N1.2 million at launch.

In June 2025, the Federal Government announced that it had secured a landing slot for Air Peace at Heathrow Airport following diplomatic negotiations with the UK under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

The airline subsequently commenced direct Abuja-London Heathrow flights on October 26, 2025.

Enugu Air’s proposed Lagos-London Gatwick service would introduce another Nigerian carrier into the UK market, although its actual entry will depend on the operational arrangements with Omni-Blu Aviation and the necessary regulatory clearances.