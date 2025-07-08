The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted interim authorisation for Enugu Air to commence domestic flight operations through a partnership with XEJet, pending the completion of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, on Monday, July 7, 2025.

According to the statement, the approval allows Enugu Air to launch flight services using XEJet’s operational framework and aircraft, following a completed variation process that integrated the Embraer E170 aircraft into XEJet’s Operations Specifications.

The NCAA confirmed that XEJET is now authorised to operate scheduled commercial flights on behalf of Enugu Air, in line with the Authority’s five-phase certification procedure.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) approves the commencement of domestic flight operations by Enugu Air, in line with the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development’s 5-Point Agenda aimed at promoting the growth of indigenous airlines, the DGCAs mantra enhancing ease of doing business, and deepening sectoral reforms.

“Enugu Air has designated XEJET as its operational partner pending the conclusion of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process.

“Pursuant to this partnership, XEJET has completed a full variation process to integrate the EMB 170 aircraft into its Operations Specifications (OpsSpecs), in accordance with NCAA’s five-phase certification procedure. As such, XEJET is duly authorised to operate scheduled commercial flights on behalf of Enugu Air under current NCAA guidelines,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that ticket bookings are currently being facilitated through the XEJet platform, accessible via a redirect on Enugu Air’s official website.

It added that the arrangement aligns with the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development’s 5-Point Agenda, which prioritises the growth of Indigenous airlines and the promotion of a more business-friendly operating environment.

The NCAA also reaffirmed its commitment to upholding high standards of safety, security, and consumer protection, while fostering fair competition across Nigeria’s aviation sector.

What you should know

Enugu Air was officially inaugurated on Monday, July 7, 2025, by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, at a ceremony attended by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah.

The airline commenced commercial operations with three Embraer 170 aircraft, each with a seating capacity of approximately 76 passengers.

Enugu Air is operating in partnership with XEJet, which serves as its licensed operational partner while the airline awaits the completion of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

The carrier launched with flights on key domestic routes, including Enugu–Abuja and Enugu–Lagos.

Governor Mbah has stated that the airline plans to expand to other Nigerian cities and eventually introduce regional flights across Africa, with the aim of making Enugu a major aviation hub.

As of this moment, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the airline’s official website, https://enuguairlines.com/, directs users to XEJet’s booking system. A notice on the site reads:

“This flight is operated by XEJet and you would be redirected to XEJet Website to complete your booking.”

Current listings on the platform show a ticket price of ₦110,001 for both the Enugu–Abuja and Enugu–Lagos routes.