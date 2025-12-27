Africa’s air travel sector continues to show steady growth, driven by rising demand for both business and leisure travel across the continent.

International passenger demand climbed 7.3% in October 2025, with the load factor increasing to 74.1%, according to the latest figures released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This reflects a broader recovery in global aviation, with intra-African routes and popular long-haul destinations seeing particularly strong activity.

Against this backdrop, one-way departing seats data from OAG, a global aviation data platform, provides a clear snapshot of the continent’s busiest airports for December 2025. The figures highlight the airports handling the highest volumes of outbound passengers, offering insight into regional and international connectivity, airline hubs, and shifting patterns of air traffic across Africa.

The ranking emphasizes the role of key gateways that not only serve domestic markets but also link Africa with Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. From North African hubs serving European leisure travelers to sub-Saharan airports linking regional business and tourism, these airports reflect the diverse dynamics driving air travel on the continent.

The following list presents the top 10 busiest airports in Africa by departing seats for December 2025, highlighting both passenger volumes and the infrastructure that supports their operations.

Hurghada International Airport ranked tenth among Africa’s busiest airports by departing seats in December 2025, recording 469,149 seats. This is up from 443,629 seats in December 2024, a 5.8% increase. The airport serves the city of Hurghada and is located about five kilometres southwest of El Dahar, the city centre. It is Egypt’s second-busiest airport, behind Cairo International. The airport is a key gateway for leisure travelers, particularly from Europe. Hurghada has two terminals, including a modern terminal opened in 2014, spanning 92,000 square metres with 72 check-in counters, 20 departure gates, and a duty-free arcade. Originally a military airport in the 1980s, it has grown alongside Hurghada’s development into a major international resort destination. The airport plays a crucial role in bringing tourists to Hurghada’s beaches, watersports, and diving sites. It is a vital hub for both domestic and international leisure travel, especially during the peak winter season.