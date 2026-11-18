Ibom Airlines Limited, operators of Ibom Air, reported a profit of N5.49 billion for the 2025 financial year, as its revenue increased by 52% to N147.03 billion.

Ibom Airlines Limited, operators of Ibom Air, reported a profit of N5.49 billion for the 2025 financial year, as its revenue increased by 52% to N147.03 billion.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the airline on Tuesday, following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on November 17, 2026, at its corporate office at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The airline’s revenue grew from N96.53 billion in 2024 to N147.03 billion in 2025, alongside record passenger numbers and the highest number of flights in its operating history.

Ibom Air revenue rises to N147 billion

Presenting the audited financial results at the AGM, the Chairman of Ibom Air, Mr. Mfon Udom, attributed the airline’s sustained profitability to operational discipline, prudent financial management, and its commitment to safety and customer service.

According to the statement, the airline recorded its highest passenger numbers, flight operations and revenue in 2025, reflecting an increase in business activity during the year.

The 52% revenue growth represents an increase of N50.5 billion compared with the N96.53 billion recorded in 2024.

“Ibom Airlines Limited (Ibom Air) has reported a profit of N5.485 billion for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, sustaining its profitability despite a challenging aviation operating environment,” the statement read in part.

The airline said its financial performance came despite a challenging operating environment in the aviation industry.

Management maintained its focus on financial sustainability and operational efficiency during the year.

The results show that Ibom Air maintained profitability while recording its highest revenue and passenger activity since commencing operations.

Ibom Air ratifies two executive appointments

The AGM also ratified the appointments of Dr. Eno Udoma-Eniang as Executive Director, Legal and Corporate Affairs, and Mr. Mfon Udoma as Executive Director, Finance.

Both executives bring decades of professional experience and leadership expertise, which the airline expects to support its next phase of growth and corporate development.

A representative of the shareholders said the appointments would strengthen the airline’s corporate governance structure and executive capacity, positioning it to compete more effectively in the aviation industry.

The representative also reaffirmed the Akwa Ibom State Government’s support for the airline and commended its board and management for maintaining corporate governance standards and delivering value to stakeholders.

The AGM was attended by several stakeholders, including Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, Senator Aloysius Etok, Hon. Owoidighe Ekpotai, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem and Chief Okon Osung.

Ibom Air said it remains committed to becoming a world-class African regional airline, with its growth strategy centred on financial sustainability, service innovation and operational excellence.

Ibom Air expands amid industry cost pressures

Ibom Air’s reported profitability comes against the backdrop of persistent financial pressures facing Nigerian airlines, including high aviation fuel costs, taxes and other operating expenses.

In September 2026, Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema said no Nigerian airline made $1 million in profit in 2025, attributing the pressure on airline finances to high operating costs and multiple charges.

Similarly, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) disclosed in April 2026 that taxes consume about 35% of airline revenues, warning that the burden threatens the sustainability of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Meanwhile, Ibom Air has continued investing in fleet expansion. In August 2026, the airline took delivery of its third Airbus A220-300 aircraft, registered 5N-CDC, at the Airbus assembly facility in Mirabel, Canada.

The delivery brought its fleet to 10 aircraft, comprising seven CRJ900s and three Airbus A220-300s. The Akwa Ibom State Government has also disclosed plans for additional aircraft to increase capacity and support network expansion.

In May 2026, Ibom Air commenced international flights from Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo to Accra, Ghana, following the airport’s upgrade to international status.

Nigeria’s domestic aviation market recorded 13.09 million passengers in 2025, according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), highlighting the market within which Ibom Air achieved record passenger numbers and flight operations.