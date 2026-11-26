The Lagos State Government says fire outbreaks destroyed property estimated at N13.24 billion between January and September 2026, with 1,135 fire incidents recorded across the state during the period.

The Lagos State Government says fire outbreaks destroyed property estimated at N13.24 billion between January and September 2026, with 1,135 fire incidents recorded across the state during the period.

This is according to figures from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), according to reports.

The agency recorded 1,324 emergencies during the nine-month period, while property valued at an estimated N79.44 billion was saved through its emergency operations.

The figures highlight the exposure of businesses in Lagos, particularly traders and operators in densely populated markets, warehouses and industrial areas.

Lagos records 1,135 fire incidents

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service recorded significant property losses and casualties from emergencies across the state between January and September 2026.

The agency’s figures also highlight the value of property protected through its firefighting and emergency response operations.

The service recorded 1,324 emergencies, including 1,135 fire incidents, during the nine-month period.

Property valued at an estimated N13.24 billion was destroyed by fire outbreaks.

The agency rescued 210 people alive and recovered 65 bodies during its emergency operations.

Property valued at an estimated N79.44 billion was saved through the service’s interventions.

The economic impact of fire outbreaks extends beyond the immediate destruction of buildings and other property.

For businesses, particularly those operating in markets, warehouses and industrial areas, fire outbreaks can destroy stock and equipment, interrupt production and leave business owners without income while they rebuild.

For small traders without insurance coverage, the destruction of inventory can also wipe out a significant portion of their working capital.

Lagos expands firefighting capacity

The Lagos State Government has increased the number of fire stations across the state from 14 in 2019 to more than 29 in 2026.

Additional fire stations are under construction in Yaba, Ikotun and Oworonshoki as part of efforts to extend emergency response coverage.

The government has commissioned fire engines, water tankers, rapid intervention vehicles and a hydraulic ladder platform to support firefighting in high-rise buildings.

Between 2019 and 2026, the state recruited 685 firefighters and trained another 150 personnel at its upgraded Fire Academy, bringing the total number of additional personnel recruited and trained to 835.

Margaret Adeseye, Controller-General of the LSFRS, said the service responded to 10,931 fire incidents, carried out 916 rescue operations and undertook 599 salvage missions over the same period.

The agency rescued 1,715 people and protected property valued at more than N658.86 billion during the period.

Adeseye said the agency’s 2026–2030 strategic plan includes using artificial intelligence to map fire risks and digitising emergency operations to improve coordination and deployment.

The plan also provides for new firefighting equipment, a dedicated Fire Academy and a Marine Fire Response Unit.

Lagos strengthens fire safety measures

Lagos has stepped up fire safety inspections and certification as part of efforts to prevent fire outbreaks across the state.

In 2025, the service inspected 8,791 facilities and issued 7,997 fire safety certificates to establishments that met the required standards.

The inspections covered hotels, restaurants, filling stations, schools, hospitals, shopping malls and banks.

The service has urged businesses and property owners to keep fire extinguishers, alarms and sprinkler systems functional while ensuring emergency exits remain accessible.

The state is deploying Market Safety Marshals and volunteers to identify hazards, promote compliance and support evacuations in markets, schools, offices and residential communities.

The latest figures follow an earlier Nairametrics report on Lagos’ 2024 fire losses, when the state lost an estimated N19.52 billion in property across 1,952 fire incidents and saved property valued at N117.12 billion.

However, the 2024 figures cover 12 months, while the latest figures cover the first nine months of 2026.

In January 2026, a fire at a commercial building in Computer Village, Ikeja, destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

In September 2025, a fire at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island, killed 10 people, including employees of United Capital Plc and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, according to Afriland Properties.