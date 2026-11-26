The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its national voter register now contains 100 million verified voters after removing more than 1.6 million invalid, duplicate and deceased records ahead of the January 2027 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its national voter register now contains 100 million verified voters after removing more than 1.6 million invalid, duplicate and deceased records ahead of the January 2027 general election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the cleanup followed the application of an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and a statutory claims and objections process aimed at identifying irregularities in the voters’ register.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Nigeria’s national voter register surpassed 103 million after the completion of three phases of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), which recorded 10,772,421 new registrations.

How INEC cleaned up the voters’ register

Amupitan said the commission received about 311,000 complaints following the display of the register at registration areas and online. Of these, approximately 232,000 were found to be genuine and subsequently addressed.

He added that further inquiries by the commission uncovered another 113 cases on the supplementary register.

According to him, further examination also revealed anomalies in the existing national register compiled between 2011 and 2023, particularly incomplete registrations and multiple entries bearing the same names and photographs.

Although INEC had earlier suspended its broader voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 elections, the chairman said the commission decided to address serious irregularities identified during the review.

He explained that the commission’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) department, working with the Voter Registry, completed the validation of records containing duplicate entries and incomplete registrations.

“By the time we are putting the verified and clean-up register together, the national voters’ register is reduced from 103 million to 100 million,” Amupitan said.

The chairman also disclosed that the verified register includes 232,658 persons with disabilities (PWDs), noting that their participation would require accessible polling arrangements and appropriate assistive materials.

INEC prepares for BVAS mock accreditation

The voter register update comes as INEC steps up preparations for the January 2027 general election.

Amupitan said the commission has selected 17,676 polling units for its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) mock accreditation and result upload exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026.

He added that INEC has deployed 57,000 newly procured BVAS devices across the country to support voter accreditation and election-day operations.

The commission is also coordinating more than 1.41 million ad hoc election personnel to manage electoral activities across different terrains, including urban centres, remote riverine communities, insurgency-affected areas and locations hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs).

INEC’s efforts to strengthen voter register integrity

The latest cleanup builds on a series of measures introduced by INEC to improve the accuracy of the national voter register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In April 2026, Nairametrics reported that INEC had postponed its proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 elections, despite describing the exercise as necessary to correct inaccurate records and eliminate duplicate or ineligible entries.

As part of subsequent efforts to improve the accuracy of voter records, INEC moved towards linking voter registration with the national identity database. In September 2026, Nairametrics reported that the commission had integrated the National Identification Number (NIN) into its voter registration process in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Beyond registration and verification, INEC also sought to widen public scrutiny of voter records. On October 27, 2026, Nairametrics reported that the commission had decided to publish the preliminary voters’ register online to complement its physical display at registration areas and give Nigerians wider access to scrutinise the register ahead of the final publication.