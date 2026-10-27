INEC to publish preliminary voters’ register online ahead of 2027 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to publish the preliminary register of voters for the 2027 general elections on its website, following calls from Nigerians and other stakeholders for wider access to the document.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to publish the preliminary register of voters for the 2027 general elections on its website, following calls from Nigerians and other stakeholders for wider access to the document.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), the commission said the online publication would complement the physical display of the register already conducted at Registration Areas.

The move will give Nigerians another avenue to access the preliminary register as the commission continues preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Online portal to provide access to preliminary register

INEC said it had taken note of concerns raised by Nigerians and other stakeholders regarding the need to make the preliminary register accessible online in addition to the physical display.

“Accordingly, and in furtherance of its commitment to transparency, accessibility and public confidence in the electoral process, the Commission has decided to make available on its online platform https://display.inecnigeria.org the same Preliminary Register of Voters earlier displayed at the Registration Areas,” the commission said.

It added that the additional measure was intended to facilitate wider public access to the register and complement the physical display exercise.

Final voters’ register due December 15

The commission said it was continuing to process claims and objections arising from the preliminary register exercise in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026.

The process will precede the certification and publication of the final register of voters, which INEC has scheduled for December 15, 2026.

The commission expressed appreciation for the continued interest and constructive engagement of Nigerians and other stakeholders, reiterating its commitment to transparency, accountability and the implementation of the Electoral Act, 2026 in delivering credible elections.

INEC steps up preparations for 2027 elections

INEC’s decision to publish the preliminary register online comes as the commission continues efforts to verify voter records and improve the accuracy of its database ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In September 2026, INEC integrated the National Identification Number (NIN) into its voter registration process in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to audit, verify and clean the national voter register. The initiative is intended to improve the accuracy and integrity of voter records.

On October 5, 2026, INEC announced that Nigeria’s national voter register had surpassed 103 million following the completion of its three-phase Continuous Voter Registration exercise and a final biometric cleanup using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). The exercise recorded 10,772,421 new registrations.

A Nairametrics report published on October 6 identified Lagos, Kano and Kaduna as the states with the highest numbers of registered voters, with 7.49 million, 6.57 million and 4.66 million voters, respectively. The figures highlight the distribution of registered voters across the country ahead of the elections.

On October 3, INEC warned Nigerians against a fake online voter registration portal, clarifying that the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration exercise had ended on July 26, 2026. The commission urged the public to use its authorised platforms for electoral information and avoid submitting personal details to fraudulent websites.