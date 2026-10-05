Nigeria’s voter register surpasses 103 million ahead of 2027 elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says Nigeria’s national voter register has surpassed 103 million ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says Nigeria’s national voter register has surpassed 103 million ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja in a keynote address at a strategic workshop for editors organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in collaboration with the commission.

Amupitan said the figure followed the completion of the commission’s three-phase Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and the final cleanup of the voter register using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

10.7 million new registrations recorded

According to Amupitan, the three phases recorded a combined 10,772,421 new registrations.

The first phase of the CVR commenced on August 25, 2025, and ended on December 10, 2025, with 2,611,266 registrations recorded.

The second phase, conducted from January 5 to April 17, 2026, recorded 4,121,835 registrations, while the third phase, held from May 11 to July 26, recorded 3,867,997 registrations.

He said the commission introduced an Online Registration Portal during the third phase to reduce barriers associated with distance and time.

The INEC chairman also said the commission introduced printable Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in line with Section 18(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 to reduce the waiting period for voters to receive their cards.

He said the commission had also completed the public display of the Preliminary Register for claims and objections and the final ABIS cleanup.

“Following the conclusion of our three-phase Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which captured over 10.6 million new applicants and the completion of the public display of the Preliminary Register for claims and objections, our Voter Register Department has completed the final Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) cleanup,” he said.

“Nigeria’s National Register of Voters is now more than 103 million,” he added.

INEC says no voter will be disenfranchised

Amupitan said the commission remained committed to ensuring that eligible voters are not prevented from participating in elections.

He cited the recent Osun election, where some PVCs were stolen, as an example of how the commission used technology to prevent affected voters from being disenfranchised.

He said INEC printed replacement cards and also deployed downloadable PVCs which affected voters could use to cast their ballots.

“We also implemented the downloadable PVCs, which the electorate used and cast their votes, just to ensure inclusivity and that nobody was disenfranchised,” Amupitan said.

PVC collection begins October 9

INEC said nationwide collection of PVCs will commence on October 9, urging registered voters to collect their cards ahead of the 2027 elections.

Amupitan said the commission had completed the processing and distribution of Phase 1 PVCs to all local government centres.

He urged the media to help inform voters about collection locations and encourage registered voters to collect their cards promptly.

“We appeal to the Nigerian Guild of Editors and all media executives present to leverage your platforms to inform the public, explain collection locations and encourage the registered voters to collect their cards promptly,” he said.

INEC steps up voter register verification

The latest voter register figure comes as INEC continues efforts to verify voter records and improve the integrity of its database ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In September, INEC said it had integrated the National Identification Number (NIN) into its voter registration process in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

On October 3, INEC warned Nigerians about a fake online voter registration portal, stressing that the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration exercise had ended on July 26, 2026.

The commission urged Nigerians to disregard unofficial platforms claiming to offer fresh voter registration.