The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has temporarily suspended training activities at its two training colleges following concerns raised by the Federal Character Commission (FCC) over its ongoing recruitment exercise.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has temporarily suspended training activities at its two training colleges following concerns raised by the Federal Character Commission (FCC) over its ongoing recruitment exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Abdullahi Maiwada, Deputy Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

The suspension is intended to allow further consultations between the two institutions over complaints concerning the recruitment process, including the exclusion of more than 500 applicants allegedly listed among successful candidates and the admission of individuals whose names were not on the published final list.

Customs suspends training for consultations

The Customs Service said it had temporarily put training activities at its two colleges on hold to allow further consultations and dialogue with the FCC.

In its statement, the Service said:

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has temporarily put on hold the ongoing training activities at its two training colleges to allow further consultations and dialogue with the Federal Character Commission (FCC) towards the amicable resolution of concerns raised in connection with the ongoing recruitment exercise.”

“The decision follows engagements between the Commission and a delegation of the NCS, during which both parties reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the issues through constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and continued institutional collaboration.”

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to working with relevant government institutions in the national interest. He also acknowledged the FCC’s constitutional responsibility to promote national unity, fairness and equitable representation in public service appointments.

The Service said it remained confident that the ongoing discussions would provide an opportunity to address the concerns in a mutually beneficial manner while reinforcing both institutions’ commitment to fairness and effective public service delivery.

Customs explains recruitment screening

The latest development follows an earlier response by Customs to complaints from applicants who were excluded from the training exercise despite appearing on the published recruitment list.

The Service had maintained that appearing on the final shortlist did not automatically guarantee enlistment, as candidates were still subject to additional verification of their eligibility.

Customs said candidates were screened based on their academic credentials, age, physical fitness, medical status and other eligibility requirements.

The Service disclosed that 397 applicants were screened out over issues relating to substance use, physical fitness, medical records, age and submitted documents.

It subsequently announced a case-by-case review of complaints from affected applicants, indicating that those wrongly excluded could be reinstated if they met the applicable requirements.

The review was intended to address complaints from applicants who believed they had been wrongly excluded from the training exercise.

FCC challenges Customs recruitment process

The dispute centres on the NCS 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, which attracted 573,680 applications and produced 3,852 successful candidates across the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres.

The final recruitment lists were published between July 28 and July 30, 2026, while training commenced on October 9.

In a statement published on October 30, the FCC alleged that more than 500 candidates who completed the required screening, documentation and medical examinations and appeared on the published lists were subsequently excluded from training.

The commission also alleged that some individuals whose names were not on the published final lists received invitations to attend training.

It accused Customs of conducting the recruitment exercise without inviting it to monitor the process, despite its constitutional responsibility to ensure equitable representation in federal public service appointments.

The FCC demanded access to recruitment records, including applications, examination results, screening documents, final selection lists and training invitations, alongside evidence of compliance with federal character requirements.

At its 330th Plenary Session, the commission resolved to suspend Customs recruitment activities indefinitely and called for an independent audit of the disputed exercise.

The FCC maintained that its intervention was not intended to compel Customs to recruit unqualified candidates, but to ensure that merit, transparency and equitable representation were upheld in the recruitment process.

Customs and FCC to resolve recruitment dispute

The temporary suspension of training at the two Customs colleges is the latest development in the dispute between the Service and the FCC. Both institutions have now agreed to continue consultations aimed at resolving the concerns raised over the recruitment exercise.

The Customs statement did not specify how long the training suspension would last or when activities at the colleges would resume.

The immediate next step is therefore further engagement between the two institutions.