Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has generated an estimated $2.36 billion in pre-orders and first-day sales, potentially making it the biggest entertainment launch in history.

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has generated an estimated $2.36 billion in pre-orders and first-day sales, potentially making it the biggest entertainment launch in history and nearly tripling the $800 million record set by its predecessor, GTA 5, within its first 24 hours of release in 2013.

According to analytics platform Sensor Tower, in a report published on Friday, November 20, the figures followed the game’s release on Thursday, November 19, after a 13-year wait.

The estimated sales highlight the commercial strength of Rockstar Games’ flagship franchise and the growing financial opportunities in the global gaming industry.

GTA 6 sales hit $2.36 billion

Sensor Tower estimated that GTA 6 sold more than 24.5 million copies through pre-orders and first-day purchases, generating approximately $2.36 billion in revenue.

The research firm’s estimates are based on email receipts and other statistical sources tracking millions of consumers across major gaming platforms.

The figures also point to the game’s potential influence on the wider gaming market, given its popularity and commercial performance.

About three-quarters of the estimated purchases came from PlayStation 5, while the remainder were made on Xbox.

Gaming research firm Niko Partners expects GTA 6 to generate more than $3 billion in global sales this year.

Sensor Tower estimates that the game’s popularity could reduce the time players spend on other single-player games by 10%.

Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have yet to disclose official sales figures but have described demand as unprecedented.

The launch also attracted attention beyond the gaming industry, with Virgin Media O2 reporting that downloads of the game’s 212GB installation file pushed evening network traffic to a new record.

GTA 6’s costly development and expansion plans

The scale of GTA 6’s launch follows years of anticipation, repeated delays and substantial investment in its development. The game is estimated to have cost more than $1 billion to produce, potentially making it the most expensive video game ever developed.

The latest instalment follows Lucia and her partner Jason, two small-time criminals navigating Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. The franchise is known for its satirical portrayal of the American dream through stories centred on crime and urban life.

Rockstar is also expected to generate additional revenue through future releases and expansions.

The company has yet to announce a PC release date for GTA 6.

Its anticipated multiplayer expansion is expected to allow players to interact and undertake missions online.

The multiplayer model could generate additional revenue through purchases of in-game properties, cars and other features, following the approach adopted by GTA 5.

These opportunities could extend the game’s commercial lifespan beyond its initial launch, particularly through additional purchases and online engagement.

GTA 6 follows billion-dollar development

Nairametrics reported on September 29, 2021, that the global gaming industry was valued at $151.55 billion in 2019, with projections indicating that the market could reach $256.97 billion by 2025.

The report identified Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, as one of the major players in the industry, with a portfolio of established gaming franchises.

Its franchises included Grand Theft Auto, BioShock, and Borderlands.

The company had more than 5,000 developers at the time of the report.

Take-Two’s stock had risen by 200% over the preceding five years, reflecting investor interest in the company.

The company’s position in the gaming industry provides additional context for the commercial significance of GTA 6, particularly given the franchise’s ability to attract millions of players and generate substantial revenue.