The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Halimat Adenike Tejuosho over an alleged N603.4 million scam involving a promise to facilitate the appointment of a woman, Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye, as Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Halimat Adenike Tejuosho over an alleged N603.4 million scam involving a promise to facilitate the appointment of a woman, Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye, as Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Tejuosho was arraigned on November 18, 2026, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwagwalada Division, on a five-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud, obtaining money by false pretence and related offences.

EFCC details alleged N603.4 million NNPC scam

According to the EFCC, Tejuosho and another individual, Gidado Ibrahim, allegedly collected N603.4 million from Yomi-Sholoye between August and October 2024, under the pretence that they would facilitate her appointment as NNPC’s GMD.

The first count alleged that the defendants obtained the money through a false representation they knew to be untrue, contrary to Section 1(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The commission accused Tejuosho of receiving N259.9 million in proceeds of crime into her Access Bank account between August and October 2024.

Another count alleged that she received an additional N50 million into an account belonging to Haleems Integrated Services Limited on September 30, 2024.

The EFCC said the alleged transactions violated provisions of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Tejuosho pleaded not guilty to all five counts when they were read to her.

Court grants Tejuosho N100 million bail

Following her plea, defence counsel Chuks Ugwuru applied for bail on liberal terms, arguing that the offences were bailable and citing her health condition as a special circumstance. He presented a medical report which he said showed that she was critically ill.

“The ill health of an accused person is a consideration worthy enough to be reckoned as a ground of special circumstances,” Ugwuru told the court.

However, prosecution counsel Yahaya Tarfa opposed the application, informing the court that the EFCC had filed a 12-paragraph counter-affidavit, alongside an exhibit and written address.

Justice A. S. Adepoju subsequently granted Tejuosho bail in the sum of N100 million, with one surety in like sum.

The surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and own landed property in the Federal Capital Territory, with the property’s title documents subject to verification by the FCT Land Registry.

Tejuosho was also ordered to deposit her international passport with the Registrar pending the hearing and determination of the case.

She was ordered to remain at the Kuje Correctional Centre until she fulfils the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned until February 1, 2027, for trial.

EFCC earlier arraigned co-defendant over NNPC scam

Nairametrics reported in February 2026 that the EFCC had arraigned Gidado Ibrahim over the alleged N603.4 million NNPC appointment scam involving the same complainant, Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye.

At the time, Ibrahim was arraigned on an amended six-count charge bordering on fraud, obtaining money by false pretence and forgery. Tejuosho was reported to be at large, while Ibrahim pleaded not guilty.

One of the charges accused Ibrahim of using a forged document bearing the title “Presidential Villa State House, Office of the National Security Adviser” as genuine.

The court subsequently ordered Ibrahim’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to February 17, 2026, for the hearing of his bail application.

The latest arraignment brings Tejuosho before the court to answer allegations connected to the same transaction.

Previous EFCC cases involving employment fraud

The EFCC has also prosecuted other employment-related fraud cases involving individuals accused of collecting money from job seekers under the pretence of securing government appointments.

In May 2022, Nairametrics reported that the EFCC had prosecuted civil servant Suleiman Farouq for allegedly defrauding 15 job seekers of N3.2 million. He allegedly collected N213,000 from each victim after claiming he could secure government employment for them. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail by the Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court.