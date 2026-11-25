The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled an industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu State, arresting a 63-year-old Nigerian businessman and five Mexican nationals allegedly brought into the country to manufacture the illicit drug.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled an industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu State, arresting a 63-year-old Nigerian businessman and five Mexican nationals allegedly brought into the country to manufacture the illicit drug.

The NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), disclosed the development at a press conference at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The arrested Nigerian, Chuks Enoch Ezeike, popularly known as ‘Over Size’, allegedly financed and coordinated the operation, while the five Mexican nationals were identified as specialists in industrial-scale methamphetamine production.

The operation led to the recovery of 1,512 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, both finished and in production, with an estimated value of $226.8 million (N303.91 billion), alongside 6.68 tonnes of precursor chemicals and industrial equipment.

How NDLEA tracked the drug network

Marwa described the operation as an intelligence-led investigation involving several countries, including Mexico, Colombia, France and the Republic of Benin, before culminating in the raid on the laboratory in Enugu.

According to Marwa, the agency’s Special Operations Unit began investigating Ezeike in April 2026 after intelligence linked him to the establishment of clandestine methamphetamine laboratories and a Mexican drug specialist, Oscar Ramos-Cardenas.

The investigation gathered momentum in August when the agency received information that five Mexican nationals, identified as methamphetamine production experts, were travelling to Nigeria.

The five initially arrived in Abuja on August 28, 2026, but were denied entry following collaboration between the NDLEA and the Nigeria Immigration Service and returned to Mexico.

However, the agency discovered that Ezeike had travelled from Enugu to Abuja to receive them, with his bank records later confirming payment for a hotel stay in the capital.

The suspects subsequently changed their travel arrangements, moving from Bogotá, Colombia, through Paris, France, to the Republic of Benin.

Marwa said Ezeike allegedly arranged forged Argentine, Colombian and Chilean passports for the specialists, which were delivered to them in Cotonou in exchange for their genuine Mexican passports.

The five eventually entered Nigeria through the Seme border in September, with three arriving on September 20 and the remaining two on September 21.

Rather than arresting them immediately, the agency allowed them into the country to identify the wider network, including its financiers, production facility and distribution arrangements.

NDLEA operatives subsequently tracked their movements from Lagos to Enugu, where they were accommodated at an industrial complex behind San Savanna Oil Company Limited, along the Abakaliki Expressway.

What NDLEA recovered from the laboratory

The agency said its operatives launched simultaneous raids on the industrial complex and Adig Suites in Enugu at about 5 a.m. on November 11, 2026.

More than 200 personnel from the NDLEA’s Special Operations Unit, Strike Force, Forensic Directorate and Enugu State Command participated in the operation.

All five Mexican nationals were arrested at the laboratory while production was ongoing, while Ezeike was apprehended in Room 106 of Adig Suites.

According to Marwa, Ezeike subsequently admitted ownership of the laboratory and confirmed that he had brought the Mexican specialists into Nigeria to manufacture methamphetamine.

The agency recovered 1,512kg of methamphetamine, comprising finished products and substances still in production, alongside 6.68 tonnes of precursor and essential chemicals.

The chemicals included 2,835kg of lead acetate, 1,050kg of tartaric acid, 450kg of mandelic acid, 160kg of P2P and 70kg of methylamine.

Marwa said the cartel deliberately kept Nigerians out of the laboratory to reduce the risk of exposure, with the Mexican specialists living within the facility and receiving payments based on their production output.

NDLEA’s crackdown on methamphetamine networks

The latest discovery comes amid a series of NDLEA operations targeting industrial-scale methamphetamine production and international drug networks operating in Nigeria.