Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of THISDAY and ARISE Media Group, has denied threatening the life of FirstBank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Olusegun Alebiosu, saying he received no police invitation over the matter.

Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of THISDAY and ARISE Media Group, has denied threatening the life of FirstBank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Olusegun Alebiosu, saying he received no police invitation over the matter.

Obaigbena disclosed this in a statement issued by his office titled “This Desperate Smear Campaign Will Not Stand.”

His response followed an announcement by the Nigeria Police Force declaring him and eight others wanted in connection with a parcel containing live ammunition delivered to Alebiosu’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Obaigbena’s office said it had checked all his offices and found no invitation from the police or any other law enforcement agency regarding the investigation.

Obaigbena denies threatening Alebiosu

Obaigbena’s office maintained that the media executive had no personal dispute with Alebiosu or FirstBank Chairman Femi Otedola.

The office said Obaigbena had spoken with senior police officials as recently as November 19, 2026, about state policing, but none had indicated that they wanted to speak with him about the investigation.

“We have no reason whatsoever for threatening Olusegun Alebiosu in any shape or form,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Alebiosu had visited Obaigbena three times at his Ikoyi office and brought him a bottle of whiskey during the second visit.

Obaigbena’s office said the two men had been discussing payments it claimed FirstBank owed THISDAY and ARISE Television.

It added that the bank had issued the media group a letter of non-indebtedness.

On the commercial dispute involving General Hydrocarbons Limited, Obaigbena’s office said the company and FirstBank had been pursuing an out-of-court settlement following a Supreme Court ruling in July 2026.

The statement also disclosed that Obaigbena and Otedola had met twice and exchanged messages regarding a possible settlement.

Police explain Obaigbena’s wanted declaration

Olohundare Jimoh, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, announced the wanted declaration on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, during a press conference at the command’s headquarters in Onikan, Lagos.

According to Jimoh, a dispatch rider delivered a parcel presented as a gift to Alebiosu’s residence in May 2026, where it was received by security personnel.

The police said the parcel contained two rounds of live ammunition and carried no message identifying the sender, prompting the command to assemble a team of detectives, ballistics experts and forensic investigators.

“This is a very serious threat to the life of anyone to whom such a parcel is sent. The fear of crime is worse than the crime itself. What this portends for anyone who receives such ammunition is what prompted an immediate police investigation into the matter.”

“Only Mr Eze Obiefule Emmanuel of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited reported to the police on the scheduled date of 12 November 2026 for questioning. The remaining suspects have, to date, refused to honour the police invitation.”

“The investigation into the serious threat to the life of the complainant and his family cannot be left unresolved,” Jimoh said.

FirstBank’s $225.8 million loan dispute

FirstBank and General Hydrocarbons Limited, a company linked to Obaigbena, have previously faced off in court over disputed financing.

The dispute resulted in legal proceedings involving the company, its affiliates and individuals, including the media executive.