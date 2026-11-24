The Federal Government has disowned the viral Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), warning Nigerians against registering on its website after the purported N100,000 family support grant attracted widespread attention and applications.

The Federal Government has disowned the viral Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), warning Nigerians against registering on its website after the purported N100,000 family support grant attracted widespread attention and applications.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD), in a disclaimer published on its official X, described the website, nfsp.ng, as fraudulent, stressing that it was neither affiliated with, authorised nor operated by the ministry.

The ministry urged Nigerians to stop using the website, avoid uploading personal documents and refrain from submitting sensitive information, including bank details, passwords, Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) and One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

The disclaimer has raised concerns about the personal information of Nigerians who had already registered on the platform, particularly as the programme had been widely circulated online and reported by several mainstream media organisations, including Punch and Vanguard, before the government issued its warning.

What applicants submitted on the website

The NFSP website required prospective beneficiaries to create accounts and provide personal information, including their full names, email addresses, NIN, family details and employment records.

Applicants were also asked to upload supporting documents, submit their applications and retain registration numbers and acknowledgement slips.

The advertised programme claimed to target Nigerians aged between 18 and 65, particularly vulnerable households, with selected beneficiaries expected to receive N100,000.

A November 20 report by Punch outlined the eligibility requirements and registration process, citing a statement attributed to the programme’s management board.

While the Ministry has now disclaimed the website, it did not provide details about who operated the website, how the platform obtained applicants’ information or what would happen to personal data already collected.

Nigerians question delayed disclaimer, demand investigation

The Federal Government’s disclaimer has triggered an outcry on social media, with Nigerians questioning why the ministry waited until after the programme had been widely publicised and applications submitted before disowning it.

Some X users argued that the government’s response came too late, given that several mainstream media organisations had published reports presenting the N100,000 grant as a Federal Government initiative.

Ebenezer Akinrinade, writing on X as @gent2smile, claimed that more than one million Nigerians might have submitted their details to the website, blaming the widespread publicity for the large number of applications.

“I am very sure that more than 1 million Nigerians have submitted their details to this website having been promoted by major newspaper as an initiative of the federal government,” he wrote.

He described the government’s disclaimer as irresponsible, arguing that it was wrong for the authorities to claim ignorance after the information had circulated widely.

Another user, @iamhisabd, questioned the timing of the announcement, asking, “Why take this long to debunk? A news paper channel even published it.”

Similarly, Emuhu, writing as @Proudly_IgboSon, criticised the timing of the government’s response, saying it came after the damage had already been done.

Other Nigerians raised concerns about the continued availability of the website and the possibility that unsuspecting applicants could still submit their information.

A user identified as Prayer Partner International (@prayer_partner1) urged the ministry to take steps to block the website, arguing that many Nigerians had already registered.

Meanwhile, @ganXE called on the government to involve the Nigeria Police Force and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the matter, sharing a Punch report explaining how Nigerians could apply for the purported grant.

The user also questioned the role of the newspapers in publicising the programme, saying it had questions to answer.

It also did not announce any arrangement for notifying affected applicants or addressing possible misuse of their information.

What you should know

The emergence of the now disclaimed family support programme came weeks after the Federal Government announced a monthly cash relief programme offering N50,000 to vulnerable Nigerian households to cushion the effects of rising living costs.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) is a presidential initiative designed to provide immediate financial support to millions of vulnerable Nigerians.

The minister explained that the intervention was introduced in response to global food inflation and the rising cost of essential goods, which have continued to put pressure on household incomes.

Some Nigerians have been getting the relief grant via the select payment platforms, which include OPay, Moniepoint, Alat by Wema Bank, and MoMo PSB.