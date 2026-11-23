The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved an additional N130 billion for the rehabilitation of police training institutions, bringing its total commitment to N230 billion.

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved an additional N130 billion for the rehabilitation of police training institutions, bringing its total commitment to N230 billion.

The approval was announced after the Council’s 162nd meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, according to a State House press release issued on Monday, November 23.

The additional funding is expected to accelerate rehabilitation work across 13 locations, improve training facilities and support the planned recruitment of 50,000 police personnel.

NEC raises police colleges funding to N230 billion

The committee overseeing the rehabilitation, chaired by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, told the Council that work was ongoing at 13 locations and had reached 30% completion.

The additional allocation is expected to speed up the work and improve the institutions’ capacity to accommodate increased police recruitment.

The State House statement said:

“With state police on the horizon, the National Economic Council (NEC) has committed an extra N130 billion to overhaul Nigeria’s police training institutions, bringing the total funding to N230 billion.”

The funding increase comes as the country considers changes to its policing structure, including the proposed establishment of state police.

NEC endorses $850 million World Bank projects

The Council also endorsed two proposed World Bank-backed development projects valued at a combined $850 million, covering disaster preparedness and early childhood development.

The first is the $350 million Accelerating Resilience and Infrastructure Strengthening in Nigeria (ARISE-Nigeria) programme, a six-year initiative designed to strengthen the country’s preparedness for disasters and climate-related risks.

The programme is expected to support emergency operations centres, improve early warning and weather monitoring systems, and strengthen disaster response financing.

Its first phase is expected to cover between five and 10 states.

The second is the $500 million State-Led Early Childhood Development Programme, designed to improve access to healthcare, nutrition, early learning and child protection across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Under the programme, integrated service hubs are expected to link primary healthcare centres with childcare and preschool services. The initiative could also attract an additional $30 million grant from the Global Financing Facility.

State police proposal moves towards implementation

The Council also called for stronger collaboration between the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and state governments to expand National Identification Number (NIN) registration and improve the integration of identity records.

It also approved a proposal by the Director-General of the National Pension Commission, Omolola Oloworaran, for the full implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme across states, urging state governments to establish timelines for its implementation.

On state policing, all 36 State Houses of Assembly have approved the proposed constitutional amendment, exceeding the minimum requirement of 24 state assemblies under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

The Senate passed the amendment bill on June 24, 2026, while the House of Representatives followed on July 23. On November 16, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, confirmed that all 36 state legislatures had endorsed the proposal.

On November 18, the Senate directed the Clerk to transmit the bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent. It also called on the Executive to forward the proposed National Policing Bill to the National Assembly to provide the legal and operational framework for state police.

The constitutional amendment and the separate National Policing Bill are key steps towards establishing state police and determining how the new policing structure will operate.