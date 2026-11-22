Three officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have secured appointments and professional accreditation with the World Customs Organization (WCO).

Three officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have secured appointments and professional accreditation with the World Customs Organization (WCO).

This was disclosed in a press release issued by the NCS on November 22, 2026, and signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada.

The officers’ roles cover enforcement policy, Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programmes and customs nomenclature, with two selected for secondment to the WCO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the officers and said the Service expects them to apply their international experience to improve institutional performance and service delivery.

Three Customs officers secure WCO roles

The officers will take up different technical responsibilities within the WCO, covering enforcement policy, border security, trade facilitation and customs classification.

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded further milestones in its international engagements, with three of its officers securing key technical appointments and professional accreditation with the World Customs Organization (WCO),” the statement said.

Deputy Comptroller Ahmed Labaran has been selected for a three-year secondment as Technical Attaché to the WCO Enforcement Policy Unit in Brussels. He will support the WCO Fragile Borders Action Plan, enforcement policy development, border security and capacity-building initiatives.

Assistant Comptroller Lauretta Utubor has received WCO ratification for secondment to its Nomenclature Policy Unit in Brussels. Her responsibilities include supporting technical bodies and contributing to international customs policies and instruments. Customs nomenclature is the standardised system for classifying traded goods and determining applicable duties, taxes and trade requirements.

Another officer, Assistant Comptroller Nnenna Ugo Awa, has been accredited as a WCO Technical and Operational Advisor on AEO programmes. Her accreditation followed a pre-accreditation workshop in South Africa in February 2026 and an AEO Diagnostic Mission to Liberia in August 2026, where she co-facilitated technical sessions. It makes her eligible for consideration in future WCO technical activities and missions.

Nigeria’s role in WCO leadership grows

The officers’ new roles come as Adeniyi also occupies a leadership position within the WCO.

Adeniyi was elected Chairperson of the WCO Council in June 2025, becoming the first Nigerian to lead the organisation’s highest decision-making body. His appointment took effect on July 1, 2025, with the Council comprising heads of 186 customs administrations worldwide.

In July 2026, he was re-elected to the position during the organisation’s 147th and 148th Council Sessions in Brussels.

As Council Chairperson, Adeniyi is responsible for coordinating consensus among member countries and guiding the organisation’s strategic and operational priorities. His re-election places him at the centre of the WCO’s decision-making process as it coordinates customs policies and cooperation among its member administrations.

Nigeria Customs expands WCO trade cooperation

The latest appointments and accreditation build on previous engagements between Nigeria Customs and the WCO, particularly in trade facilitation, cargo clearance and customs technology.

In February 2025, the NCS launched its Authorised Economic Operator programme, based on WCO standards, to improve supply-chain security and facilitate legitimate international trade.

The programme allows customs administrations to recognise businesses that meet specified supply-chain security and compliance standards. Certified businesses can benefit from streamlined customs procedures, fewer physical inspections and faster cargo clearance.

During its pilot phase, six participating companies recorded an increase in collective trade value from N185.8 billion in 2023 to N563.8 billion in 2024.

In February 2024, the NCS introduced a WCO-assisted Time Release Study (TRS) to measure the time taken for goods to move from arrival at the border to physical release. The initiative was designed to identify cargo-clearance bottlenecks and improve the efficiency of customs procedures, with Tin Can Island Port selected as the pilot location.

The Service had also sought WCO assistance in adopting technology for its operations in August 2023, as part of efforts to improve intelligence gathering, automate processes and build officers’ capacity to work with digital systems.

The three officers’ new roles extend Nigeria Customs’ participation in WCO activities across enforcement policy, trade facilitation and customs classification, while adding to the Service’s existing cooperation with the international organisation.