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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 37-year-old South African professional golfer, Grobler Henlo, and a 25-year-old Kenyan chef, Abubakar Faiza Njambi, over an alleged attempt to smuggle 50.40kg of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, into Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the NDLEA on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Henlo was arrested on October 11 after arriving in Lagos from South Africa aboard a South African Airways flight.

A search of two travelling boxes in his possession at the airport’s Terminal 2 arrival hall uncovered 46 parcels of Loud weighing 50.40kg.

The arrests are part of investigations into an international drug trafficking syndicate that allegedly recruited foreign professionals as couriers to move illicit substances across borders.

How the South African golfer and Kenyan chef were recruited

The NDLEA said investigations revealed that both suspects were recruited by members of an international drug syndicate and instructed to exchange luggage tags as part of the smuggling operation.

Although Henlo was carrying the two boxes containing the drugs, the luggage tags belonged to Njambi, who had collected two other boxes bearing his tags from the airport conveyor belt before leaving.

According to the agency, the deliberate exchange of luggage tags was intended to frustrate the identification of ownership and allow each courier to deny responsibility for luggage bearing their name if intercepted.

During preliminary questioning, Henlo reportedly said he was recruited by a South African associate identified as Shanel, who connected him with other syndicate members he had never met physically.

He said a driver picked him up from his home in South Africa, handed him four travelling boxes and took him to the airport, where he was instructed to meet Njambi and exchange luggage tags.

The golfer, who travelled business class while his accomplice flew economy, reportedly said he was promised 5,000 South African rand upon successful delivery of the consignment.

Further examination showed that tracking devices had been installed on the travelling boxes as well as on Henlo’s mobile phone. The NDLEA said similar devices were later discovered in bags abandoned by the American basketballer arrested on November 11, highlighting how the syndicate monitored its couriers and consignments.

The agency said Njambi’s passport details, recovered from Henlo’s phone, were used to place her on its watchlist. She was subsequently arrested on October 15 at the departure boarding gate of the Lagos airport while attempting to board a South African Airways flight to Kenya.

The 25-year-old private chef reportedly told investigators that she was recruited by a man after a friend in Kenya persuaded her to accept an offer of $8,000 upon successful delivery of the consignment.

She said she travelled from Kenya to South Africa on October 4, stayed in a hotel for about a week and met Henlo at the South African airport on October 11, where he handed her two of the four boxes.

Njambi reportedly said she collected the two boxes bearing Henlo’s luggage tags upon arrival in Lagos before a driver took her to a hotel in the Lekki area.

The claim tag for the two boxes bearing her name, which she abandoned at the airport, was recovered from her hand luggage. Both suspects also identified each other during an identification parade.

Other major drug interceptions at Lagos airport

The latest arrests come amid a series of drug trafficking interceptions by the NDLEA at Nigeria’s airports, seaports and other entry points.