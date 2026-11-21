The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake, banned, expired, substandard and other violative products worth an estimated N100 billion in Ogun State.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake, banned, expired, substandard and other violative products worth an estimated N100 billion in Ogun State.

The agency disclosed this in a statement announcing the destruction exercise, which took place on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Ogwama Dumpsite, Ogere Remo.

The products included banned and unregistered medicines, alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles below 200ml, counterfeit cosmetics and unwholesome food products.

NAFDAC destroys N100 billion in products

NAFDAC said the products were recovered during enforcement operations across the country, alongside items voluntarily surrendered by companies complying with regulatory requirements.

The agency also disclosed that some of the pharmaceutical products destroyed were handed over to it by the Nigeria Customs Service.

“NAFDAC on Friday, 20 November 2026, destroyed fake, banned, expired, substandard, falsified and other violative regulated products worth an estimated N100 billion at Ogwama Dumpsite, Ogere Remo, Ogun State,” the statement read in part.

Among the products destroyed were banned Analgin injections, expired Codeine cough syrups and Oxytocin injections, as well as other unregistered and substandard medicines.

The destruction exercise forms part of the agency’s efforts to prevent unsafe and unlawful products from re-entering the market and protect public health.

NAFDAC also acknowledged the support of security agencies and other stakeholders, whose cooperation it said contributed to the recovery and disposal of the products.

NAFDAC steps up counterfeit drinks crackdown

The destruction exercise follows earlier enforcement operations targeting counterfeit alcoholic beverages and other products that do not meet regulatory standards.

On October 14, 2026, Nairametrics reported that NAFDAC had seized counterfeit alcoholic beverages valued at more than N2 billion during an operation at the International Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

The operation, conducted by the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, followed intelligence reports that uncovered more than 20 illegal stores allegedly involved in counterfeiting popular alcoholic beverage brands.

The stores were also allegedly involved in revalidating expired and unsafe drinks for resale and stockpiling banned imported products.

Two suspects were apprehended during the operation, while NAFDAC evacuated the seized products from the premises.

In another operation on October 15, the agency raided five shops at Old Court Road Market in Aba, Abia State, where it seized counterfeit alcoholic beverage packaging materials worth more than N200 million.

The materials included fake labels, corks, packs and outer packaging bearing the names of several popular alcoholic beverage brands. NAFDAC subsequently sealed the affected shops after their owners were reportedly absent during the raid.

NAFDAC warns against unauthorised vendors

The agency’s latest destruction exercise highlights its continued efforts to remove unsafe and unlawful regulated products from circulation. Its warning to consumers also places responsibility on Nigerians to be cautious about where they obtain medicines and other regulated goods.

NAFDAC urged Nigerians to avoid purchasing medicines and other regulated products from unauthorised vendors and to report suspicious activities to the agency.

The warning is particularly relevant given the range of products involved in the latest destruction exercise, which included expired medicines, banned pharmaceutical products, counterfeit cosmetics and unwholesome food products.

The agency said the cooperation of security agencies and other stakeholders had supported its enforcement operations, including the recovery and disposal of the products.

By destroying the seized and surrendered items, NAFDAC aims to prevent them from returning to the market, where they could pose risks to consumers. The agency’s appeal to Nigerians is to remain vigilant and report suspicious products or sales activities rather than purchase from unauthorised sources.