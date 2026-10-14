NAFDAC seizes counterfeit alcoholic beverages worth over N2 billion in Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized counterfeit alcoholic beverages valued at more than N2 billion during a raid at the International Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized counterfeit alcoholic beverages valued at more than N2 billion during a raid at the International Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

The agency disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X handle on Tuesday, following an enforcement operation by its Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

According to NAFDAC, the operation was triggered by credible intelligence that uncovered illegal activities within the market complex.

Over 20 illegal stores uncovered

The agency said its operatives discovered more than 20 illegal stores concealed within makeshift parking spaces at the complex.

The stores were allegedly used for counterfeiting alcoholic beverage brands, revalidating expired or unsafe drinks for resale, and stockpiling banned imported products.

In its statement, NAFDAC said:

“Today, operatives from NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement (I&E) Directorate raided the International Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, uncovering a large-scale counterfeit alcoholic beverage operation concealed within makeshift parking stores on the premises.

“The enforcement action was executed on the basis of credible intelligence and resulted in the discovery of more than 20 illegal stores engaged in criminal operations within the complex. Officers found suspects in the process of blending and counterfeiting popular alcoholic beverage brands, revalidating expired and unsafe beverages for resale, and stockpiling banned imported products.

“Two suspects were apprehended, and products seized and evacuated are valued at over N2 billion.”

The agency warned that the production and sale of counterfeit, expired, and unsafe alcoholic beverages pose risks to public health.

It urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report suspected illegal manufacturing, product revalidation, and the sale of unsafe beverages to the relevant authorities.

NAFDAC intensifies crackdown on prohibited alcoholic drinks

The latest operation follows another enforcement exercise earlier in October, during which NAFDAC seized alcoholic beverages worth an estimated N300 million in Lagos State.

That operation targeted alcoholic drinks packaged in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles with capacities below 200 millilitres, which fall under the agency’s enforcement action against prohibited products.

According to NAFDAC, enforcement teams carried out the operation at Ile-Epo Market, where distributors and retailers of the affected products were apprehended.

The successive operations form part of the agency’s broader efforts to curb the production, distribution, and sale of prohibited alcoholic beverages and protect consumers from unsafe products.