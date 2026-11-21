The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reported a net profit of $31.2 million and revenue of $284 million for the financial year ended June 2026, marking a return to profitability for Africa's football governing body.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reported a net profit of $31.2 million and revenue of $284 million for the financial year ended June 2026, marking a return to profitability for Africa’s football governing body.

CAF disclosed the figures in its 2026 annual financial statements presented at its 48th Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The organization said revenue increased by more than 200%, although it did not specify the comparison period for the reported growth.

CAF returns to profitability after turnaround

CAF reported a significant improvement in its financial position, with reserves moving from a deficit of $16.8 million to a positive balance of $14.4 million.

The organization also disclosed a year-end cash balance of $118.8 million, which it said would strengthen its capacity to support member associations, clubs and competitions.

CAF recorded net profit of $31.2 million for the financial year ended June 2026.

Revenue reached $284 million, representing growth of more than 200%, according to the organization.

Reserves improved to $14.4 million from a deficit of $16.8 million.

Cash balances stood at $118.8 million at the end of the financial year.

CAF said the results followed a five-year financial turnaround strategy implemented under President Patrice Motsepe.

According to the organization, it had faced a financial crisis five years earlier, with debt exceeding $100 million.

It said the recovery had created a more sustainable foundation for funding football development across the continent.

The improved financial position also comes amid growing commercial interest in CAF’s flagship competitions.

In January 2026, Nairametrics reported that commercial revenue from AFCON 2025 increased by 90%, supported by an expanded sponsorship portfolio and wider broadcast distribution.

The tournament attracted 23 sponsors, while new media-rights arrangements in Asia helped broaden its international reach.

CAF increases funding for member associations

CAF has increased its annual financial support to each of its 54 member associations to $700,000, effective July 2026.

The allocation represents a 250% increase from the $200,000 provided to each association in 2021 and brings CAF to 70% of its target of $1 million annually per association.

Annual allocations to CAF’s six zonal unions increased by 80%, from $500,000 in 2021 to $900,000 in 2026.

CAF’s total investment in clubs rose 153%, from $19 million in 2021 to $48 million.

CAF Champions League winners now receive $6 million, compared with $2.5 million in 2021.

CAF Confederation Cup winners receive $4 million, up from $1.25 million in 2021.

CAF said the increased allocations to member associations would support football development, administration, governance and opportunities for youth and women’s football.

The organization also raised financial support for clubs participating in its continental competitions.

The total prize funds for the Champions League and Confederation Cup now stand at $19.6 million and $11.9 million, respectively.

CAF also doubled solidarity payments to clubs eliminated during the preliminary stages of its interclub competitions to $100,000 per club.

The additional payments are intended to provide financial support to clubs that exit the competitions before reaching the main stages.

AFCON prize money rises to $10 million

CAF’s increased investment has also extended to national team competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The organisation said the winners of AFCON 2025 received $10 million, double the amount awarded to the 2021 champions.

The total AFCON prize pool increased from $24.8 million to $35 million.

At AFCON 2023, played in Côte d’Ivoire in 2024, the winners received $7 million, while Nigeria’s Super Eagles earned $4 million as runners-up.

CAF said the winners of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations received $2 million, representing a 900% increase from $200,000 in 2021.

The women’s tournament prize pool reached $5.8 million as participation expanded from 12 to 16 teams.

The latest figures continue CAF’s increases in financial rewards across successive editions of its major competitions.

Ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, held in July 2025, CAF doubled the winners’ prize to $1 million and increased the overall prize fund to $3.475 million.

The subsequent increase to $2 million for the 2026 champions represents another rise in financial rewards for women’s football.

CAF’s latest financial results show how its reported recovery is being accompanied by increased allocations to member associations, clubs and national team competitions.