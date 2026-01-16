Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) commercial revenue has risen by 90%.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) described the Morocco-hosted tournament as the most commercially successful in the history of African football.

This is according to information contained in a statement issued by CAF and a Reuters report dated January 16, 2026.

The increase was driven by stronger media rights distribution, a growing number of commercial partners, and CAF’s expansion into new international markets, particularly Asia.

The development highlights AFCON’s rising global profile and reflects a broader push by CAF to reposition the tournament as a commercially competitive football property on the world stage.

What they are saying

“The growth has been matched by a steady expansion of the sponsor portfolio, with the number of commercial partners increasing from nine during the 2021 tournament to 17 at the finals in Ivory Coast in 2023,” a statement from African football’s controlling body said.

“For the 2025 edition in Morocco, CAF has continued to attract more partners and now has 23 sponsors.

“This expansion reflects both the attraction of new global brands and the retention of existing partners, for whom the Afcon has been an excellent return on investment,” the statement added.

CAF added that the increase reflects both the attraction of new global brands and the retention of existing partners, noting that many sponsors view AFCON as offering a strong return on investment. The body also pointed to broader media rights distribution, including new broadcast arrangements in Asia, as a key contributor to the revenue surge.

More details on the numbers

While current figures were not disclosed, CAF’s recent financial disclosures provide some context on the tournament’s financial scale. In its financial statements presented at its congress last year, CAF reported earning $96 million in net contract revenues from the previous Africa Cup of Nations.

In addition, CAF’s annual report projected that the Morocco-hosted tournament would generate about $114 million in net profit.

This projection suggests that AFCON is becoming an increasingly significant revenue driver for CAF, compared to earlier editions that struggled with sponsorship depth and broadcast reach.

The expansion into new markets has been particularly important. CAF said Asia has emerged as a key growth area for media rights, helping to diversify revenue streams beyond Africa and Europe and reducing reliance on traditional markets.

What you should know

AFCON is CAF’s biggest competition and its primary commercial asset.

The 2023 tournament in the Ivory Coast marked a significant expansion in sponsorship interest.

CAF has been actively targeting new global sponsors and broadcasters, especially in Asia.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles participated in the competition but didn’t make it to the finals. Regardless, the team is confirmed to receive $500,000 from Abdul Samad Rabiu in support of their effort and skills at the event.