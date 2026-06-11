LeagueBook, a growing sports chat and social platform, today(June 11, 2026) announced the official rollout of its highly anticipated e-commerce integration.

LeagueBook, a growing sports chat and social platform, today(June 11, 2026) announced the official rollout of its highly anticipated e-commerce integration.

This major update bridges the gap between digital community and physical fandom, allowing users to buy, sell, and discover sports merchandise directly within their active chat communities.

The US-registered business has quickly emerged as a go-to hub for fans looking for deep-dive stats, match-day hype, and real-time global conversation designed as the digital equivalent of a sports bar, season ticket, and team store rolled into one.

The sports-based platform empowers its community to transition seamlessly from cheering for their favorite clubs to purchasing gear, memorabilia, and apparel without ever leaving the application.

What they are saying

Traditional sports merchandise shopping has long been isolated from the actual conversation fans have during live matches. The platform fixes this fragmentation by injecting a native e-commerce ecosystem right into the social feed.

“LeagueBook isn’t just another score tracker; it’s a worldwide community that speaks one language: Victory. By adding social e-commerce, we are turning casual match-day chatter into a thriving, unified fan economy,” a statement by the company added.

The update brings distinct advantages to the sports community:

Fans discussing a live match, a historic play, or a standout player can browse and buy relevant team merchandise in real time. Creators, local clubs, and independent sports brands can set up shop directly where their target audience already gathers.

Enthusiasts can securely trade or sell rare collectables and vintage jerseys within verified, passion-driven chat groups.

What you should know

The launch of the e-commerce feature follows a series of successful UI optimizations, including live match filtering, deep notification routing, and localized language translations.

Backed by solid legal foundations including five distinct trademark filings and incorporation in Delaware. LeagueBook is uniquely positioned to scale its operations across North American, European, and West African sports markets.

The integrated marketplace feature is live and effective today and rolling out automatically to all users on iOS and compatible devices globally.

About LeagueBook

LeagueBook is a premier mobile sports chat and community platform dedicated to connecting global sports fans.

By combining real-time match analytics, interactive global chat rooms, and native e-commerce, LeagueBook delivers a modern, comprehensive digital match-day experience