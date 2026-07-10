Sterling HoldCo appoints Olubisi Makoju, Olayinka Oni to Board

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Olubisi Makoju as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the holding company and Mr. Olayinka Oni as a Non-Executive Director of Sterling Bank Limited.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Olubisi Makoju as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the holding company and Mr. Olayinka Oni as a Non-Executive Director of Sterling Bank Limited.

The appointments were disclosed in a corporate filing dated July 9, 2026, and signed by the Company Secretary, Sunny Kanabe.

According to the company, both appointments have received the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

What they are saying

In the disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Sterling Financial Holdings informed shareholders and the investing public of the board changes.

“Ms. Olubisi Makoju was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc,” the company stated.

It also noted that “Mr. Olayinka Oni was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Sterling Bank Ltd.”

The appointments are expected to strengthen governance and strategic oversight across the Sterling Group as it continues to expand its operations and digital capabilities.

More insights

Makoju joins the board with more than 25 years of experience spanning the oil and gas, consulting, information technology, and financial services sectors.

She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Smart Grid Development Limited and is the founder of Earthwise Capital Limited.

Before taking on her current role, she served as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), where she led key strategic and corporate initiatives and managed cross-functional teams.

Makoju holds a degree in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University and an MBA from the University of Warwick. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), United Kingdom.

She has also completed several executive leadership and professional development programmes.

Oni brings strong digital and technology expertise

Oni currently serves as an Executive Director at Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc and previously held the position of Chief Digital Officer at Sterling Bank, where he led the bank’s digital transformation strategy.

Prior to joining the Sterling Group, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Nigeria, overseeing technology strategy and strategic stakeholder engagement.

His career also includes leadership positions at Wema Bank Plc, where he served as Chief Information Officer and General Manager, IT & Operations, as well as management consulting experience with Accenture Nigeria.

Oni was also a co-convener of CIO Nexus, a forum that brings together Chief Information Officers across Nigeria.

He holds a degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ilorin and a Master’s degree in Management from McGill University, Canada. He is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB).

Throughout his career, he has completed executive education programmes at leading global institutions, including Harvard University, Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, INSEAD, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

His expertise spans digital transformation, enterprise architecture, programme management, IT governance, and solutions engineering.

What you should know

The appointments come on the back of a strong financial performance by Sterling Financial Holdings.

In its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Group reported an 89.19% increase in profit before tax to N86.78 billion, compared with N45.86 billion recorded in 2024.

Gross earnings rose by 44.37% year-on-year to N486.80 billion from N337.19 billion, while profit after tax climbed 74.74% to N76.33 billion from N43.68 billion in the previous year.

The performance reflects continued earnings growth across the Group despite elevated operating costs and loan impairment charges.