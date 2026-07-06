HBM Nigeria appoints Fatima Akilu, Nella Andem-Ewa to Board

HBM Nigeria Plc, formally Lafarge Africa, has appointed Dr. Fatima Akilu and Nella Andem-Ewa as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective July 1, 2026.

HBM Nigeria Plc, formally Lafarge Africa, has appointed Dr. Fatima Akilu and Nella Andem-Ewa as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective July 1, 2026.

The appointments were disclosed in a notice dated July 6, 2026, and signed by Company Secretary Adewunmi Alode.

They follow the resignation of Adenike Ogunlesi and Elenda Osima-Dokubo from the company’s board, effective June 30, 2026.

What they are saying

According to the company, the appointments will be presented to shareholders for formal ratification at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“HBM Nigeria Plc is pleased to announce the appointments of Dr. Fatima Akilu and Mrs. Nella Andem-Ewa as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective 1st July 2026. These appointments are subject to formal ratification by the members of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting,” the notice stated.

The company also expressed appreciation to Ogunlesi and Osima-Dokubo for their contributions during their tenure on the board.

HBM Nigeria noted that both directors brought valuable entrepreneurial experience, strategic insight, and commercial expertise that helped strengthen governance and support the company’s growth objectives.

More insights

Akilu is a psychologist, peacebuilding specialist, and strategic communications expert with more than three decades of experience spanning public policy, security, academia, and clinical practice.

She is the Founder and Executive Director of Neem Foundation, which focuses on mental health, community resilience, and the prevention of violent extremism.

She previously served as Director of Behavioural Analysis and Strategic Communication at the Office of the National Security Adviser, where she helped develop Nigeria’s countering violent extremism framework.

Akilu holds a PhD and MSc in Psychology from University of Reading and currently serves as Vice-Chair of the University for Peace, Honorary Professor at King’s College London, and a board member of the Overseas Development Institute.

Andem-Ewa adds legal and governance experience

Andem-Ewa is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and public policy expert with over 30 years of experience in legal practice, governance, arbitration, and public service.

She is the Principal Partner of Lexglobal Partners and previously served as Attorney-General of Cross River State between 1999 and 2003.

She was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2009 and has held several leadership positions across legal, governance, and public-interest institutions.

Her past roles include serving on the Council of Legal Education, the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission, the National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association, and the Body of Benchers Disciplinary Committee.

What you should know

The appointments come weeks after the company formally changed its name from Lafarge Africa Plc to HBM Nigeria Plc.

The rebranding was approved by shareholders at the company’s AGM held on April 30, 2026, and subsequently received regulatory approval from the Corporate Affairs Commission.

HBM Nigeria said the name change reflects its new corporate identity following the issuance of an updated Certificate of Incorporation by the CAC.