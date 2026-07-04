Nigeria’s Customs Chief Adeniyi re-elected Chairperson of World Customs Organization Council

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has been re-elected as Chairperson of the Council of the World Customs Organization.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has been re-elected as Chairperson of the Council of the World Customs Organization.

Adeniyi secured a second term during the 147th and 148th Sessions of the WCO Council held in Brussels, extending Nigeria’s leadership of the global customs body.

He was first elected to the position in June 2025, becoming the first Nigerian to chair the organisation’s highest decision-making body since its establishment in 1953.

What they are saying

Reacting to the development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Adeniyi, describing his re-election as a strong endorsement of both his leadership and Nigeria’s growing influence in global customs administration.

In a statement issued by Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the unanimous vote reflected international recognition of the reforms and transformation being implemented within the Nigeria Customs Service.

According to the President, his recent decision to extend Adeniyi’s tenure as Comptroller-General was driven by the need to sustain ongoing reforms and institutional improvements within the service.

“The overwhelming endorsement by the international customs community validates Adeniyi’s leadership in consolidating reforms, strengthening institutional capacity, modernising customs administration, and positioning the Nigeria Customs Service among the world’s leading customs institutions,” the statement said.

Tinubu added that the re-election was not only a personal achievement for Adeniyi but also a testament to Nigeria’s increasing prominence in international customs and trade governance.

More insights

The President noted that Adeniyi’s tenure has been marked by reforms aimed at improving revenue collection, strengthening border security, facilitating legitimate trade, and modernising customs operations.

He specifically highlighted initiatives such as the deployment of the B’Odogwu customs platform, the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator Programme, expansion of non-intrusive cargo inspection technology, enhanced inter-agency collaboration, and greater alignment with international customs standards.

According to Tinubu, these measures have contributed to significant progress in revenue generation, anti-smuggling operations, stakeholder engagement, trade facilitation, and border management.

The President expressed confidence that Adeniyi’s second term as WCO Council Chairperson would further strengthen international customs cooperation and support the development of a more secure and efficient global trading system.

What you should know

The re-election comes weeks after Tinubu approved a fresh six-month extension of Adeniyi’s tenure as Comptroller-General of Customs.

The latest extension followed an earlier one-year extension granted in 2025, which had moved his expected exit date to August 2026.

According to the Presidency, the additional six-month period is intended to allow Adeniyi complete key reform initiatives, including the implementation of the National Single Window project, while ensuring an orderly leadership transition within the Nigeria Customs Service.

Adeniyi’s continued leadership at both the national and international levels is expected to reinforce Nigeria’s role in shaping customs administration, trade facilitation, and border management policies globally.