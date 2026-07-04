NAHCO appoints FirstBank ED Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, Wolemi Esan to board

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has appointed FirstBank executive Dr. Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga and legal expert Wolemi Esan as Non-Executive Directors, strengthening its board with expertise in finance, governance, infrastructure, and corporate law.

The appointments were disclosed in a regulatory filing signed by Company Secretary Bello A. Abdullahi.

According to the company, both appointments took effect on July 1, 2026, following the retirement of former directors Akinwumi Godson Fanimokun and Taofeeq Oluwatoyin Salman.

What they are saying

In the filing, NAHCO stated that its board approved the appointments of Esan and Omodayo-Owotuga as Non-Executive Directors to fill the vacancies created by the retirements.

The company also announced the appointment of Tajudeen Omoshola Shobayo as Vice Chairman, succeeding Fanimokun, who retired after eight years of service on the board.

“The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Wolemi Esan, SAN and Dr. Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga as Non-Executive Directors to replace the retired Directors with effect from 1st July 2026. The Board also appointed Mr. Tajudeen Omoshola Shobayo, FCA, an existing Non-Executive Director, as Vice Chairman to replace the retired Vice Chairman,” the company stated.

NAHCO added that Fanimokun remains a significant shareholder in the company despite his retirement, which was attributed to age considerations.

More insights

Omodayo-Owotuga joins the board with extensive experience spanning banking, infrastructure finance, energy, governance, and corporate transformation.

He currently serves as Executive Director at First Bank of Nigeria Limited and has previously held senior leadership positions across the financial and energy sectors.

Before joining FirstBank, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Geregu Power Plc, where he played a key role in strengthening governance structures, improving operational performance, and supporting the company’s growth trajectory

He also served as Group Executive Director of Ardova Plc and held leadership roles at Africa Finance Corporation, Standard Chartered Bank, and KPMG.

His qualifications include a Doctorate in Business Administration from Saïd Business School, an MBA from IE Business School, and a degree in Accounting from University of Lagos.

Esan adds legal and governance depth

Esan, who is the Deputy Managing Partner at Olaniwun Ajayi, is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria with more than two decades of experience advising corporations, financial institutions, and government agencies on commercial disputes, arbitration, corporate governance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and infrastructure projects.

He has advised on several landmark transportation and infrastructure transactions, including rail, port, and airport concession projects, and is widely recognised by international legal rankings such as Chambers Global, IFLR1000, and Legal 500.

His academic credentials include an LL.B from Lagos State University, an LL.M from University College London, and an MBA from Durham University.

What you should know

The appointment comes weeks after FirstBank announced Omodayo-Owotuga’s appointment as Executive Director, effective May 13, 2026.

The bank highlighted his more than two decades of experience across banking, power, infrastructure finance, oil and gas, auditing, and consulting, as well as his track record in driving business transformation and operational improvement.

His contributions to the turnaround and growth of both Forte Oil and Geregu Power have earned him recognition as one of Nigeria’s leading corporate transformation executives.