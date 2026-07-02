PZ Cussons Nigeria appoints Oghenekevwe Ogefere as Company Secretary

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has appointed Ms. Oghenekevwe Ogefere as its new Company Secretary.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has appointed Ms. Oghenekevwe Ogefere as its new Company Secretary.

The appointment was disclosed in a notice signed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Oghale Joseph Elueni, and seen by Nairametrics.

Ogefere’s appointment took effective July 1, 2026.

What they are saying

According to the disclosure, Ogefere’s appointment follows the expiration of the engagement of Alsec Nominees Limited as Company Secretary.

The company stated that its Board of Directors approved the appointment at a meeting held on June 30, 2026.

“PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc hereby notifies its esteemed shareholders, the investing public, and Nigerian Exchange Limited that, following the expiration of the term of engagement of Alsec Nominees Limited as Company Secretary of the Company, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 30 June 2026, approved the appointment of Ms. Oghenekevwe Ogefere as the Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2026,” the notice stated.

The board also expressed appreciation to Alsec Nominees Limited for its service to the company, acknowledging its professionalism and contributions during its tenure and wishing the firm success in its future engagements.

More insights

Ogefere currently serves as Head of Legal at PZ Cussons Nigeria and brings more than 13 years of experience in legal advisory, corporate governance, company secretarial practice, regulatory affairs, and compliance.

Prior to joining PZ Cussons Nigeria, she worked at Nigerian Breweries Plc as Senior Regulatory Affairs and Compliance Manager and Data Protection Officer.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from University of Benin and is a member of the Nigerian Bar as well as the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.

What you should know

The appointment comes one month after PZ Cussons Nigeria announced the appointment of Oghale Joseph Elueni as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Elueni, a graduate of University of Ibadan, succeeded Dimitrios Kostianis, who stepped down after three years in the role to take up a new position within the broader PZ Cussons Group.

Before becoming CEO, Elueni served as Managing Director of the company’s Consumer business, overseeing its core operations in Nigeria.