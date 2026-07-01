Sahara Group appoints Folake Soetan as MD of Arahas

Sahara Group has appointed Folake Soetan as Managing Director of Arahas Global Oilfield Services, as the company intensifies efforts to expand its footprint across Africa’s energy sector.

Sahara Group has appointed Folake Soetan as Managing Director of Arahas Global Oilfield Services, as the company intensifies efforts to expand its footprint across Africa’s energy sector.

The appointment takes effect from July 1, 2026, according to a statement issued by the company’s Corporate Communications Department.

The move forms part of Sahara Group’s Beyond XXX agenda, which focuses on deepening impact, strengthening operational excellence, and advancing the future of energy delivery across the continent.

What they are saying

Commenting on the appointment, Executive Director of Sahara Group, Adedeji Odunsi, said the decision underscores the company’s commitment to building future-ready businesses through strong leadership and strategic execution.

“Our focus is on building future-ready platforms anchored on strong leadership, clear strategy, and disciplined execution.

“Folake’s appointment reflects our commitment to empowering leaders who can translate ambition into measurable outcomes across our energy ecosystem,” he said.

Odunsi noted that Soetan’s responsibilities will extend beyond Arahas to include expanded duties within the Sahara Power Group, where she is expected to leverage her extensive experience in the power sector to improve operational performance and strengthen collaboration across the group’s businesses.

According to him, the dual role reflects Sahara Group’s strategy of creating stronger integration between its upstream and power operations to unlock efficiencies and deliver more sustainable energy solutions across Africa.

Speaking on her appointment, Soetan described Arahas as a platform with significant potential to transform oilfield services delivery across the continent.

“Arahas represents a bold and timely opportunity to redefine how oilfield services are delivered across Africa, anchored on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. I am excited to work with the team to build a high-performance platform that strengthens the integration of our Beyond XXX agenda and shapes a more resilient energy landscape for the continent,” she said.

More insights

Her appointment comes as Arahas seeks to strengthen its position as an integrated oilfield services provider focused on innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

In her new role, Soetan will lead efforts to expand the company’s value-driven service offerings, enhance operational reliability, and support partners across the energy value chain.

The company said her mandate aligns with its broader objective of building a globally competitive oilfield services platform anchored on African expertise, engineering excellence, and operational performance.

Experienced energy sector leader

Soetan brings decades of experience across multiple sectors, including power, midstream and downstream oil and gas, as well as aviation.

She is widely known for her tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric, where she led operational and organisational transformation initiatives, strengthened customer-focused programmes, and drove performance improvements within one of Africa’s largest electricity distribution companies.

Her leadership at Ikeja Electric was marked by a focus on efficiency, accountability, stakeholder engagement, and sustainable value creation in a highly regulated operating environment.

What you should know

The appointment comes as Sahara Group continues to expand its upstream ambitions.

In 2025, the company announced plans to increase crude oil production to 350,000 barrels per day within five years through enhanced exploration and production capabilities, improved execution capacity, and the acquisition of seven new drilling rigs.

The expansion strategy is being driven through Asharami Energy, the group’s upstream oil and gas business.