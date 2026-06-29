Beta Glass appoints Timothy Ononiwu as Chief Financial Officer

Beta Glass Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Timothy Ononiwu as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 1, 2026.

Beta Glass Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Timothy Ononiwu as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 1, 2026.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement dated June 26, 2026, and signed by the Company’s Secretary, DCSL Corporate Services Limited.

Ononiwu succeeds Mrs. Helene Paradisi, who has resigned from her position but will remain with the company until December 2026 to support the transition process and assist with specific strategic projects.

What they are saying

According to the company, the appointment is aimed at ensuring continuity in financial leadership and sustaining the momentum of its growth strategy.

“The Board of Directors of Beta Glass Plc wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Timothy Ononiwu as Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Mrs. Helene Paradisi, who will remain with the business for transitional help and providing support in specific projects until December 2026,” the statement noted.

The Board also expressed appreciation to Paradisi for her contributions to the company, highlighting her role in supporting the business’s growth and development during her tenure.

“To ensure continuity and maintain the strong financial leadership that has supported the Company’s growth journey, Beta Glass has appointed Mr. Timothy Ononiwu as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1st July 2026,” the company added.

Commenting on the appointment, Beta Glass Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Gendis, said Ononiwu’s extensive experience would support the company’s long-term objectives.

“We are delighted to welcome Timothy to Beta Glass. His proven track record in financial leadership, capital management, funding strategy and business transformation will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our financial position, support future growth investments and deliver sustainable value to our shareholders,” Gendis said.

More insights

Ononiwu joins Beta Glass with more than 30 years of experience in finance, corporate leadership, and business transformation across the energy and infrastructure sectors.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from New Jersey City University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from Columbia Business School.

Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions at BBVA Securities, Geometric Power Limited, and Axxela Limited.

At Axxela, he served as Chief Financial Officer for seven years before taking on broader executive responsibilities, where he played a key role in driving strategic growth, improving financial performance, and enhancing operational efficiency.

The company expressed confidence that the transition would be seamless and that the finance function would continue to provide strong support to management, investors, and other stakeholders.

What you should know

The appointment comes at a time when Beta Glass is navigating a more challenging operating environment.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company reported revenue of N37.54 billion, compared with N41.16 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit after tax declined by 21.48% year-on-year to N7.85 billion from N9.99 billion in the prior-year period.

Similarly, earnings per share (EPS) fell to N13.08 from N16.66 in Q1 2025, reflecting softer profitability amid prevailing market conditions.

Despite the decline in earnings, Beta Glass remains one of Nigeria’s leading glass manufacturing companies, and the appointment of a new CFO is expected to support the company’s financial strategy, capital allocation decisions, and long-term growth ambitions.