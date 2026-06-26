President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO), appointing Dr. Obi Adigwe as its pioneer National Coordinator in a move aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s digital health transformation.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO), appointing Dr. Obi Adigwe as its pioneer National Coordinator in a move aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s digital health transformation.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the new office will operate under the Office of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and serve as the country’s central platform for coordinating digital health initiatives.

The NHTDAO will serve as a central coordinating office responsible for driving the adoption of digital health solutions, improving health data management, and supporting the implementation of technology-driven reforms across the country’s healthcare ecosystem.

What they are saying

According to the statement, Adigwe coordinated several major initiatives, including a ¥300 million nanotechnology grant, the AFREXIMBank-backed project for Africa’s first Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Training Facility, and the development of a roadmap that secured an €18 million European Union grant—the largest on the continent for the thematic area.

The Presidency also highlighted his role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he led what it described as the world’s first scientific analysis to debunk claims surrounding the Covid Organics herbal preparation.

Rather than replacing existing agencies, the new office is expected to strengthen collaboration across the health sector by establishing common standards, improving interoperability and supporting data-driven healthcare delivery.

“The NHTDAO will serve as a meta-level national platform for coordinating the country’s digital-health agenda,” the statement said, adding that it would reinforce the statutory functions of existing health institutions while providing the framework for a more integrated health information ecosystem.

New committee members and other roles

To provide strategic direction for the office, President Tinubu constituted a Steering Committee co-chaired by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf. The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, will serve as Alternate Co-chair.

Other members include,

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Ms. Kachollom Daju; The Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy, Mr. Idris Alubankudi Saliu; National Coordinator of the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) Coordination Office, Dr. Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq; and the National Coordinator of the Presidential Initiative to Unlock the Healthcare Value Chain, Dr. Abdu Mukhtar.

The committee also features the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina; Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Kelechi Ohiri; And the Director of Health Planning, Research and Statistics at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; a representative of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); six representatives of State Commissioners of Health, one from each geopolitical zone; and Pharm. Hamza Buhari, representing industry and community stakeholders.

The establishment of the NHTDAO aligns with the Federal Government’s ongoing healthcare reforms aimed at leveraging digital innovation to improve health outcomes, strengthen planning, and enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

Brief profile on Adigwe

Dr. Obi Peter Adigwe is a Nigerian pharmacist, pharmaceutical policy expert, and health researcher with over two decades of experience in healthcare policy, pharmaceutical research, and public health.

He holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of Jos, a Master’s degree in Global Health and Public Policy from the University of Edinburgh, and a PhD in Pharmaceutical Policy from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

Adigwe served as Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) from 2018, where he led initiatives to strengthen local drug manufacturing, vaccine research, and pharmaceutical innovation.

He has also held leadership roles at the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) and the National Assembly, contributing extensively to health policy development, pharmaceutical research, and capacity building.

The creation of the office also shows the administration’s broader commitment to integrating technology into public sector governance as part of efforts to improve service delivery and achieve universal health coverage.